Food

05th Jun 2024

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

Ryan Price

Run to the middle aisle!

Aldi have launched a new beer pump for just £25 that can apparently pour the perfect pint of Guinness, and it’s available in stores now.

The supermarket chain have released the item as part of their Father’s Day gifting collection, but many football fans will be keen to get their hands on it before Euro 2024 kicks off.

This detailed review from a YouTuber by the name of Andy’s Beer Reviews shows just how good the bargain item is.

At just £24.99, Aldi claim that shoppers can save up to £105 compared to other popular retailers who sell a similar item.

It falls under the company’s Specialbuys category, which typically means once they’re gone, they’re gone.

According to their website, beer lovers can ‘transform a canned pint into a freshly pulled draught in seconds with its foam-creating technology which gives the perfect pour everytime’.

The gadget is battery powered, but the product specification claims that it comes with two AA batteries, so you’re all covered on that front.

It also comes in a sleek chrome and black design that will look great in the corner of your kitchen.

(Image: aldi.co.uk)

Just to emphasise the value, Lakeland’s offering of a DraftPour Beer Dispenser comes in at £129.99, but is currently out of stock online.

No doubt this is precisely the kind of item that customers will be running to the middle aisle baskets for, so get yourself down to your local Aldi if you’re keen.

