Entertainment

30th Jan 2024

Walter White voted the best TV character of all time

Charlie Herbert

He won

Television, hey? Few things can transport you away from the trials and tribulations of everyday life like a series you’re properly engrossed in.

And when that happens, you find yourself caring about made-up characters like you’ve known them all your life. It’s a beautiful thing.

Many of us probably still feel an affinity or love for your favourite character, long after we’ve finished watching the show they’re in.

So it’s a huge debate to ask who television’s GOAT (greatest of all time) is.

The people have spoken though, and after tens of thousands of votes, it’s Walter White (a.k.a. the One Who Knocks, a.k.a Heisenberg) who has claimed the crown.

The Breaking Bad protagonist has topped Ranker’s list of the greatest TV characters of all time, pipping some other television behemoths.

The website’s profile of Bryan Cranston‘s “masterfully crafted” character reads: “The ascent of Walter White from modest beginnings to infamy cements his status as one of the best TV characters of all time.

“What sets Walter apart is the extraordinary depth and complexity of his evolution—or perhaps more aptly, his devolution—over the course of the show’s five seasons.

“Cranston’s nuanced performance captures a man who is at once ruthless yet vulnerable, showcasing a duality that blurs the lines between hero and villain. This trajectory, laden with moral ambiguity, resonates with audiences and challenges their notions of right and wrong.”

It adds: “Walter’s relentless drive, intellectual prowess, and the sheer unpredictability of his actions keep viewers riveted, ensuring that his character endures as a hallmark of television artistry.”

The list is a hell of an endorsement for Breaking Bad and its spin-off show Better Call Saul, with everyone’s favourite crooked lawyer Saul Goodman taking the silver medal.

Two more characters from the Breaking Bad universe made the top 10 as well, with Jesse Pinkman in sixth and loveable henchman Mike Ehrmantraut in seventh.

There’s comedy representation in the top three as well, with US Office’s Michael Scott in third.

Meanwhile the top five is rounded off by Tyrion Lannister (Game of Thrones) in 4th and Tony Soprano (The Sopranos) in 5th.

Chandler Bing, who was voted the funniest TV character of all time on the same site, is 9th on the list, just behind fellow sitcom legend Dwight Schrute in 7th.

The top 10 is completed by Daryl Dixon from the Walking Dead.

How many of these characters have you enjoyed so far

Breaking Bad,Walter White

