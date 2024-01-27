Bryan Cranston’s attitude towards Kevin Bridges on Graham Norton show divides viewers

The Breaking Bad star was accused of being ‘rude’

Viewers of the Graham Norton Show were unhappy with Bryan Cranston’s behaviour towards Kevin Bridges on Friday night’s episode.

The Breaking Bad actor was one of the guests on the iconic red sofa alongside the Scottish comic, actors Bryce Dallas Howard and Daniel Kaluuya.

Cranston and Dallas Howard were on the show to promote their upcoming spy action comedy film Argylle, which is due to be released next month.

But some viewers of the BBC One chat show weren’t impressed with his attitude and behaviour towards Bridges.

There were some seemingly awkward moments between the pair as Cranston attempted to make a couple of jokes and appeared a bit uninterested by what Bridges had to say.

When the comic recalled how he has learned Spanish during his time at a language school in Spain, Cranston piped up that he had “once went away to learn another language with that course that you get online.”

When Bridges asked if he meant Duolingo, the actor responded: “Dua Lipa. It wasn’t the same thing… that joke just came to my head. I thought I’d throw it out there.”

Later in the show, Bridges voiced his admiration for Cranston and his legendary performance as Walter White in Breaking Bad.

The Scot revealed he used to have a doormat that had ‘I am the one who knocks’ on it, before his wife made him get rid of it.

He also joked that he’d “actually tried crystal meth” in a bid to prove how much he loved the series.

This prompted Cranston to jokingly recoil in horror and shuffle closer to his Argylle co-star.

The bizarre exchanges didn’t stop there, with Bridges telling the story of how he once received a “handwritten letter complaining that he had done jokes about religion and Jesus” at one of his shows in Belfast, from a woman who found it “blasphemous.”

He said: “It arrived just after Easter, the show was like December and this arrived like four months after the gig. And she addressed it to ‘Kevin Bridges Comedian Glasgow’ and it arrived at the door.

“That’s how efficient the post is and how small Glasgow is. So, if you’ve got any complaints, get me at ‘Kevin Bridges Comedian Glasgow.'”

Cranston then quipped: “Or hell.”

Viewers didn’t really know how to feel about the vibe between Cranston and Bridges.

One person wrote on X: “Graham Norton – Kevin Bridges speaks – Bryan Cranston says, ‘Can you translate that?’ Ha, Ha, Ha – Pr*ck.”

Another said: “Bryan Cranston disappointingly rude dull and totally unfunny. Kevin Bridges should have told him to F!@# off.”

A third commented: “I’ve always liked Bryan Cranston, but last night I thought he targeted Kevin, few little digs.”

A fourth added: “That Bryan was so rude towards Kevin, and Bryan brought his EGO.. last night’s show was so dreadful.

“Again all the guests squashed together… Kevin could have been cheeky to the American at the start of the show, but he laughed it off…… Again, the show was just awful.”

Others wondered if the awkward exchanges were simply because things had been lost in translation a bit.

One said: “Is it just me, but whenever Kevin Bridges speaks to Americans I pray they understand him. Most of the time no one can understand a word.”

Another wrote: “Bryan has no idea what Kevin is saying.”

Related links:

Finale of The Traitors labelled ‘most brutal moment in TV history’

Benidorm icon drops biggest hint yet the show is returning for new series