Search icon

Entertainment

29th Jan 2024

People ‘scared to sleep’ after discovering horror serial killer show ‘like Luther but better’

Nina McLaughlin

People are only just discovering one of the best crime shows of the last 20 years

True Detective first aired back in 2014, and was met with huge critical acclaim.

Averaging 8.9 stars on IMDb, the show is an anthology series, meaning that each series has its own localised narrative.

The first season of the show starred the likes of Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, with later seasons starring actors such as Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn.

The latest season of the show has just dropped, and viewers think it might be one of the best yet.

Starring Jodie Foster, it investigates the mysterious disappearance of eight men from a research station in Alaska.

Fans have praised the series online.

“True Detective Season 4 needs to chill the fuck out. So goddamn creepy,” one person wrote.

A second said: “True detective season 4 been amazing so far.”

While a third put: “Season 4 may not be the True Detective I expected but it’s definitely the True Detective I needed.”

A fourth said:”True Detective is so good, but I need to watch something silly now – I’m always creeped out after each episode.”

Viewers of the show have compared it to the likes of Luther, and encouraged other crime drama lovers to give it a go.

“True Detective is another show I recommend. If you like Luther/Mindhunter you will like this, better and more gritty,” one person said.

Topics:

TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Viewers are saying this horror series is ‘too terrifying to finish’

Series

Viewers are saying this horror series is ‘too terrifying to finish’

By JOE

Grand Tour future in doubt as Clarkson, Hammond and May ‘leave show’

TV

Grand Tour future in doubt as Clarkson, Hammond and May ‘leave show’

By Nina McLaughlin

Clarkson’s Farm season four has been confirmed

TV

Clarkson’s Farm season four has been confirmed

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Kanye West on his bid for the presidency: “I hate politics. I just care about human beings”

Barack Obama

Kanye West on his bid for the presidency: “I hate politics. I just care about human beings”

By JOE

James May condemns Jeremy Clarkson for ‘creepy’ Meghan Markle column

BBC Radio 4

James May condemns Jeremy Clarkson for ‘creepy’ Meghan Markle column

By Charlie Herbert

Amber Heard’s agent reveals how actress was almost fired from Aquaman 2

Amber Heard

Amber Heard’s agent reveals how actress was almost fired from Aquaman 2

By Charlie Herbert

Pete Davidson ‘is going to space with Jeff Bezos’ beating Kanye West

Blue Origin

Pete Davidson ‘is going to space with Jeff Bezos’ beating Kanye West

By Danny Jones

Demi Lovato takes the absolute piss out of Nick Jonas in the new Carpool Karaoke

Carpool Karaoke

Demi Lovato takes the absolute piss out of Nick Jonas in the new Carpool Karaoke

By Laura Holland

Sid from Skins has ditched the beanie and is looking very hipster nowadays

Mike Bailey

Sid from Skins has ditched the beanie and is looking very hipster nowadays

By James Dawson

Iraqi player sent off for ‘over-celebrating’ in Asian Cup before they concede two goals to lose

Asia Cup

Iraqi player sent off for ‘over-celebrating’ in Asian Cup before they concede two goals to lose

By Callum Boyle

‘Mesmerising’ new WWII series from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks has finally dropped

Apple TV

‘Mesmerising’ new WWII series from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks has finally dropped

By JOE

Mum baffled as school assistant changes daughter’s hairstyle without asking permission

Mum baffled as school assistant changes daughter’s hairstyle without asking permission

By Nina McLaughlin

Oxford student explains why Oxbridge degree isn’t what it’s cracked up to be

extreme britain

Oxford student explains why Oxbridge degree isn’t what it’s cracked up to be

By Charlie Herbert

Jessica Biel sparks debate after admitting ‘very strange’ shower habit

Jessica Biel sparks debate after admitting ‘very strange’ shower habit

By Joseph Loftus

Millennials are the hardest working generation, study shows

Milenials

Millennials are the hardest working generation, study shows

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Met Office issues snow weather warning for parts of UK as temperatures plunge

met office

Met Office issues snow weather warning for parts of UK as temperatures plunge

By Charlie Herbert

Every blue eyed person on Earth is a descendant of one single person, scientists find

Science

Every blue eyed person on Earth is a descendant of one single person, scientists find

By April Curtin

EXCLUSIVE: Stone-fisted Volkan Oezdemir on the three steps of his fighting career

UFC

EXCLUSIVE: Stone-fisted Volkan Oezdemir on the three steps of his fighting career

By Darragh Murphy

Jeremy Corbyn on the BBC, the election and succession

BBC

Jeremy Corbyn on the BBC, the election and succession

By Oli Dugmore

The Labour Party has its biggest lead over the Tories since last June

Brexit

The Labour Party has its biggest lead over the Tories since last June

By Reuben Pinder

Mesut Ozil reveals classy new Germany kit inspired by 1990 World Cup strip

Football kits

Mesut Ozil reveals classy new Germany kit inspired by 1990 World Cup strip

By Rob Burnett

Load more stories