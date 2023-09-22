Search icon

22nd Sep 2023

Take That confirm huge UK tour in 2024

Charlie Herbert

Take that tour

The boys are back

Take That have announced they’ll be heading on a nation-wide stadium tour across the UK and Ireland next year.

The Life On Tour will see the trio of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald play 29 dates across 15 cities, and will be joined by Olly Murs.

From Glasgow to Plymouth, the group will be travelling the length and breadth of the country, including four nights in each of Manchester, Birmingham and London.

The band also announced a brand-new album will be arriving later this year. ‘This Life’ will be Take That’s ninth studio album and their first new material in more than five years.

It will be released on November 24, but fans who pre-order the record from their official store before 10am on September 26 will receive a special code to access pre-sale tickets from Wednesday, September 27 at 9.30am.

Tickets will then go on general sale at 9:30am on Friday, September 29, from Ticketmaster.

Announcing the tour and album on  Zoe Ball’s Radio Two Breakfast Show this morning (September 22), Gary said: “New music is exciting, we’ve been together for 33 years so it’s like ‘what’s next and how do we sound in 2023?’ It feels like things are going upwards and there’s a lot of light in this music.”

Along with new tracks, fans can be sure to hear timeless classics such as Never Forget, Rule the World, Shine and Patience.

Originally formed in Manchester in 1990, Take That are one of the most successful British groups ever.

With the original lineup including Robbie Williams and Jason Orange, the boyband have have 12 UK number one singles and eight number one albums.

The full 2024 tour dates are as follows:

  • Saturday 13 April/Sunday 14 April -Sheffield, Utilita Arena
  • Friday 19 April/Saturday 20 April – Leeds, First Direct Arena
  • Monday 22 April/Tuesday 23 April – Dublin, 3Arena
  • Thursday 25 April/Friday 26 April/Saturday 27 April/Tuesday 30 April – London, The O2
  • Friday 3 May/Saturday 4 May/Sunday 5 May – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • Tuesday 7 May/Wednesday 8 May/Friday 10 May/Saturday 11 May – Manchester, Co-op Live
  • Tuesday 14 May/Wednesday 15 May/Friday 17 May/Saturday 18 May – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • Friday 24 May – Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium
  • Sunday 26 May – Nottingham, The City Ground Stadium
  • Tuesday 28 May – Norwich, Carrow Road Stadium
  • Thursday 30 May – Milton Keynes Stadium MK
  • Saturday 01 June -Southampton, St Mary’s Stadium
  • Tuesday 04 June – Plymouth, Home Park Stadium
  • Thursday 06 June -Swansea, Swansea.com Stadium
  • Saturday 08 June – Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

