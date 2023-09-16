Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley rushed to hospital with pneumonia over fears he may have ‘heart failure’

The couple was meant to be celebrating their eight-year wedding anniversary

Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley has been rushed to hospital over fears he may have heart failure.

According to the 43-year-old’s wife, Ariana Cooper Whibley, the performer, also known as Bizzy D, has pneumonia.

In an Instagram post, which included two pictures of the Canadian rocker in an ambulance, Ariana wrote there is a “possibility of heart failure” and detailed the current state of Deryck’s health.

The 32-year-old said the situation “brings back a lot of really difficult memories”. In 2014, the singer collapsed in his kitchen and was taken to hospital, where doctors told him that his liver and kidneys had failed.

Ariana wrote: “Deryck and I were supposed to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight-year wedding anniversary but the universe had a different plan for us.

“We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia.

“The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure.”

She continued: “This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs.”

Ariana reassured fans, and possibly herself, that her husband was a real fighter: “I know how strong he is because I have witnessed what he has been able to overcome but that doesn’t make it any easier to see. I’ll do my best to keep everyone updated but if you could keep him in your heart over the next few days, we could really use it.”

Speaking after his collapse in 2014, the In Too Deep singer told Vice: “​​It was the right time in my life for it to happen. I’m glad it happened now and not when I’m like, 50, because my body wouldn’t have been able to handle it. But it’s unfortunate that it had to even come to that.

“However, now I’m feeling better than I’ve ever felt. I’m healthier. I’m in the best shape of my life.”

Ariana and Deryk got together after his first health scare and share son Lydon Idby, three, and daughter Quentin Arlo, six months.

