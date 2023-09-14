Search icon

Music

14th Sep 2023

NSYNC are reuniting to release first song in 20 years

Joseph Loftus

I Want You Back

NSYNC are officially reuniting and bringing us their first new song in over twenty years.

The news was released just hours after the band appeared at the MTV VMA’s together.

Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass are all reforming the band to release a new track called Better Place which will be used in the upcoming movie Trolls 3: Trolls Band Together.

Rumours of a reunion have been circulating online over the past few weeks and when the five-piece appeared on stage together at the VMA’s this week, the rumours only got stronger.

The band were at the VMA’s to present Taylor Swift with the award for Best Pop Video, however Taylor was far more excited by NSYNC than her own award, and was seen screaming and cheering for them before asking: “Are you doing something? What’s going to happen now?”

Swift then turned to the crowd and said: “They’re doing something and I need to know what it is.”

While the reunion wasn’t confirmed immediately, it sure was soon after.

Speculation about the band releasing new music was further teased when the five-some shared a clip of them lip-syncing a Friends scene in which Joey and Rachel question each other.

Lip-syncing to Joey’s line, Timberlake silently says: “Do you know something” to which Chasez, in the role of Rachel, says: “I might know something.”

Bass then asked: “What’s the thing you know?” to which Timberlake replied: “Oh, no, I can’t tell you until you tell me what you know.”

The clip ends with Kirkpatrick mouthing: “Well, then I can’t tell you what I know” prompting Chasez to shrug his shoulders and say: “Ok, fine.”

Well now, thankfully, we all know.

NSYNC are back and Better Place, their first song since 2002, will be out on September 29.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Once in a lifetime asteroid’ crater turns out to be hole dug by lads with kid’s spade

asteroid

‘Once in a lifetime asteroid’ crater turns out to be hole dug by lads with kid’s spade

By Steve Hopkins

Newcastle owners ‘directly involved in human rights abuses’, US senate committee told

Football

Newcastle owners ‘directly involved in human rights abuses’, US senate committee told

By Callum Boyle

UK schools in lockdown after emails ‘threatening violence to children and staff’

UK schools in lockdown after emails ‘threatening violence to children and staff’

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Melle Mel says Eminem ‘wouldn’t make’ a top rappers list if he was Black

Eminem

Melle Mel says Eminem ‘wouldn’t make’ a top rappers list if he was Black

By Charlie Herbert

Lewis Capaldi came out to Shane McMahon’s entrance music at Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi came out to Shane McMahon’s entrance music at Radio 1’s Big Weekend

By Wil Jones

Guns N’ Roses fan hit in face by microphone thrown by Axl Rose at concert

Axl Rose

Guns N’ Roses fan hit in face by microphone thrown by Axl Rose at concert

By Steve Hopkins

Gary Barlow plans a supergroup with Spice Girls, Chris Martin, Little Mix and more

Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow plans a supergroup with Spice Girls, Chris Martin, Little Mix and more

By Reuben Pinder

Britney Spears loses court bid to remove father’s control over estate

Britney Spears

Britney Spears loses court bid to remove father’s control over estate

By Melissa Carton

Charlie Sloth has announced that he’s leaving the BBC after 10 years

BBC

Charlie Sloth has announced that he’s leaving the BBC after 10 years

By Will Lavin

BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

BBC

BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

By Steve Hopkins

BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

BBC

BBC star dies age 35 following cancer diagnosis after birth of daughter

By Steve Hopkins

Man City first Barclays Women’s Super League club to secure commercial agreement for its stadium naming rights

Football

Man City first Barclays Women’s Super League club to secure commercial agreement for its stadium naming rights

By Callum Boyle

TikToker covers entire parent’s house in Nutella

TikToker covers entire parent’s house in Nutella

By Joseph Loftus

Yoda the police dog unveiled as hero who took down killer who escaped from jail

escaped prisoner

Yoda the police dog unveiled as hero who took down killer who escaped from jail

By Steve Hopkins

Czech club sign 22-year-old who has never played football after his father paid €20,000

Czech club sign 22-year-old who has never played football after his father paid €20,000

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Mauricio Pochettino “wants” to become Manchester United manager in the summer

Diego Simeone

Mauricio Pochettino “wants” to become Manchester United manager in the summer

By Robert Redmond

The Friends episode when someone else played Monica Geller

Friends

The Friends episode when someone else played Monica Geller

By Paul Moore

Derek Chauvin refuses to testify George Floyd murder trial

Derek Chauvin

Derek Chauvin refuses to testify George Floyd murder trial

By Danny Jones

Love Island South Africa criticised for near all-white cast despite 80% black population

Love Island

Love Island South Africa criticised for near all-white cast despite 80% black population

By JOE

Suge Knight to be sentenced to 28 years in prison

Dr Dre

Suge Knight to be sentenced to 28 years in prison

By Carl Kinsella

Peter Crouch aims for Christmas No1 alongside BGT legend Paul Potts

Entertainment

Peter Crouch aims for Christmas No1 alongside BGT legend Paul Potts

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories