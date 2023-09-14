NSYNC are reuniting to release first song in 20 years

I Want You Back

NSYNC are officially reuniting and bringing us their first new song in over twenty years.

The news was released just hours after the band appeared at the MTV VMA’s together.

Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass are all reforming the band to release a new track called Better Place which will be used in the upcoming movie Trolls 3: Trolls Band Together.

Rumours of a reunion have been circulating online over the past few weeks and when the five-piece appeared on stage together at the VMA’s this week, the rumours only got stronger.

The band were at the VMA’s to present Taylor Swift with the award for Best Pop Video, however Taylor was far more excited by NSYNC than her own award, and was seen screaming and cheering for them before asking: “Are you doing something? What’s going to happen now?”

Swift then turned to the crowd and said: “They’re doing something and I need to know what it is.”

While the reunion wasn’t confirmed immediately, it sure was soon after.

Speculation about the band releasing new music was further teased when the five-some shared a clip of them lip-syncing a Friends scene in which Joey and Rachel question each other.

Lip-syncing to Joey’s line, Timberlake silently says: “Do you know something” to which Chasez, in the role of Rachel, says: “I might know something.”

Bass then asked: “What’s the thing you know?” to which Timberlake replied: “Oh, no, I can’t tell you until you tell me what you know.”

The clip ends with Kirkpatrick mouthing: “Well, then I can’t tell you what I know” prompting Chasez to shrug his shoulders and say: “Ok, fine.”

*NSYNC reveals their first single in more than 20 years!



Their new hit "Better Place" debuted in the trailer for "Trolls Band Together" film and the full song will be available on September 29. https://t.co/YvpItnPSj2 pic.twitter.com/4v6bIMRIxH — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 14, 2023

Well now, thankfully, we all know.

NSYNC are back and Better Place, their first song since 2002, will be out on September 29.

Related links: