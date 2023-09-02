Search icon

02nd Sep 2023

Dog runs away from home then watches entire Metallica show

Steve Hopkins

This dog certainly had its day

Forget Enter Sandman.

A dog named Storm stole the show at a recent Metallica concert in California.

Last weekend the four-legged metal fan snuck out of her home adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, then took a seat to take in the show.

Storm, Metallica noted, “made her way to the gig all by herself” then took in the entire 16-song set at the band’s M72 World Tour.

The dog is said to sat through hits including, ‘Whiplash’, ‘One’ and ‘Enter Sandman’ on August 27.

The band noted on X, formerly Twitter, that Storm had taken in the show with her “Metallica Family” and reassured fans that once the gig was over she was “safely reunited with her actual family the next day.”

Storm, the band said, had a “great time listening to her favourite songs”, but reminded fans that this dog are not actually supposed to attend concerts.

“And in case you were wondering, no. You definitely shouldn’t bring your furry friends to the M72 World Tour. But this dog sure did have her day.”

In other news, NME noted that clips of Jason Momoa entering the mosh pit at a recent Metallica and Pantera concert have surfaced on the internet.

The actor, best known for his roles in Game Of Thrones, Aquaman and Fast X, has been a longtime metalhead, and got the chance to meet Metallica during their concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on August 25 and again on August 27.

In a clip circulating on social media, Momoa can be seen exclaiming “These f****** opened with ‘Whilplash’!” before running into the crowd to join a circle pit as Metallica kicked off their set.

