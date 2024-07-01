Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

Even the King of horror has his limits!

The man behind some of the most iconic horror movies, Stephen King, has revealed the one movie that he couldn’t finish.

You’d think the man who dreamed up It and The Shinning couldn’t be easily rattled, but it seems one movie, in particular, made him rather uncomfortable.

King recently appeared on director and actor Eli Roth’s History of Horror TV series, where he discussed his love of the genre and what films have moved him the most.

And, unsurprisingly, it’s a complete classic of the genre that was his pick.

The Blair Witch Project, the 1999 supernatural horror, was too much for King.

“The first time I saw [The Blair Witch Project], I was in the hospital and I was doped up,” he explained.

“My son brought a VHS tape of it and he said, ‘You gotta watch this’. Halfway through it, I said, ‘Turn it off it’s too freaky’.”

While King couldn’t stomach the horror from his hospital bed, it has since become one of his favourites and a major inspiration for some of his more recent work.

In a 2010 edition of his book Danse Macabre, King wrote: “One thing about Blair Witch: the damn thing looks real. Another thing about Blair Witch: the damn thing feels real. And because it does, it’s like the worst nightmare you ever had, the one you woke from gasping and crying with relief because you thought you were buried alive and it turned out the cat jumped up on your bed and went to sleep on your chest.”