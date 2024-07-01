Search icon

Entertainment

01st Jul 2024

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

JOE

Even the King of horror has his limits!

The man behind some of the most iconic horror movies, Stephen King, has revealed the one movie that he couldn’t finish.

You’d think the man who dreamed up It and The Shinning couldn’t be easily rattled, but it seems one movie, in particular, made him rather uncomfortable.

King recently appeared on director and actor Eli Roth’s History of Horror TV series, where he discussed his love of the genre and what films have moved him the most.

And, unsurprisingly, it’s a complete classic of the genre that was his pick.

The Blair Witch Project, the 1999 supernatural horror, was too much for King.

“The first time I saw [The Blair Witch Project], I was in the hospital and I was doped up,” he explained.

“My son brought a VHS tape of it and he said, ‘You gotta watch this’. Halfway through it, I said, ‘Turn it off it’s too freaky’.”

While King couldn’t stomach the horror from his hospital bed, it has since become one of his favourites and a major inspiration for some of his more recent work.

In a 2010 edition of his book Danse Macabre, King wrote: “One thing about Blair Witch: the damn thing looks real. Another thing about Blair Witch: the damn thing feels real. And because it does, it’s like the worst nightmare you ever had, the one you woke from gasping and crying with relief because you thought you were buried alive and it turned out the cat jumped up on your bed and went to sleep on your chest.”

Related links:

Topics:

Blair Witch,Horror Movies,Stephen King

RELATED ARTICLES

One of Stephen King’s books will never be printed again after being pulled from shelves

Literature

One of Stephen King’s books will never be printed again after being pulled from shelves

By Charlie Herbert

One of Stephen King’s books will never be printed again after being pulled from shelves

Literature

One of Stephen King’s books will never be printed again after being pulled from shelves

By Charlie Herbert

People are losing it at creepy clip from new horror film described as ‘best in years’

Horror

People are losing it at creepy clip from new horror film described as ‘best in years’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

First look at Gladiator 2 has everyone saying the same thing

Gladiator

First look at Gladiator 2 has everyone saying the same thing

By Zoe Hodges

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

maya hawke

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

By Charlie Herbert

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

kerrang!

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

By Charlie Herbert

Taylor Swift donates ‘year’s worth of supplies’ to food banks across UK cities

Eras tour

Taylor Swift donates ‘year’s worth of supplies’ to food banks across UK cities

By Charlie Herbert

SZA breaks silence after Glastonbury headline set plagued with technical issues

Glastonbury

SZA breaks silence after Glastonbury headline set plagued with technical issues

By Charlie Herbert

Antiques Roadshow guest leaves viewers baffled with response to £80k valuation

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow guest leaves viewers baffled with response to £80k valuation

By Zoe Hodges

First look at Gladiator 2 has everyone saying the same thing

Gladiator

First look at Gladiator 2 has everyone saying the same thing

By Zoe Hodges

Sir David Attenborough receives standing ovation as he arrives at Wimbledon Centre Court

sir david attenborough

Sir David Attenborough receives standing ovation as he arrives at Wimbledon Centre Court

By Charlie Herbert

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

By Harry Warner

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

By Jacob Entwistle

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

maya hawke

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

By Charlie Herbert

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

kerrang!

Fans devastated as popular music TV channel Kerrang! shuts down after 23 years

By Charlie Herbert

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

Football

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

By Harry Warner

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

England

Rio Ferdinand predicts that England will win Euro 2024 after Slovakia ‘moment’

By Zoe Hodges

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

Kevin De Bruyne admits he would leave Man City for ‘an absurd amount of money’ amidst Saudi interest

By Zoe Hodges

Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli this summer

Football

Victor Osimhen set to leave Napoli this summer

By Harry Warner

Woman ends up on same flight as boss after taking a sick day

Air Travel

Woman ends up on same flight as boss after taking a sick day

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories