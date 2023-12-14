PlayStation drops £322 worth of free games this Christmas

Perfectly timed to keep you entertained this festive season

Sony is adding several games to PlayStation Plus in its latest update, giving gamers some great value for money.

For the monthly subscription of £6.99 for PlayStation Plus essential (or £13.49 for Premium), around £322 worth of games will be added to the library from December 19th.

Among the games added are titles such as GTA V, Mega Man 11, Metal: Hellsinger, and Tinykin.

This will keep you entertained for hours over the festive season, with GTA V having an estimated length of 246 hours and widely considered to be one of the greatest games of the 21st century.

Racing fans can enjoy MotoGP23, whilst Tinykin and Mega Man 11 are great platformer titles.

In a handy post on Reddit, one user has shared the review score, difficult and length of each game added to PlayStation Plus in December.

The full list of games being added is as follows:

Grand Theft Auto V

Mega Man 11

Prodeus

Metal: Hellsinger

MotoGP23

Tinykin

GRIME

Salt and Sacrifice

GigaBash

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Moonscars

