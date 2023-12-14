Search icon

Entertainment

14th Dec 2023

PlayStation drops £322 worth of free games this Christmas

Charlie Herbert

PlayStation drops £322 worth of free games this Christmas

Perfectly timed to keep you entertained this festive season

Sony is adding several games to PlayStation Plus in its latest update, giving gamers some great value for money.

For the monthly subscription of £6.99 for PlayStation Plus essential (or £13.49 for Premium), around £322 worth of games will be added to the library from December 19th.

Among the games added are titles such as GTA V, Mega Man 11, Metal: Hellsinger, and Tinykin.

This will keep you entertained for hours over the festive season, with GTA V having an estimated length of 246 hours and widely considered to be one of the greatest games of the 21st century.

Racing fans can enjoy MotoGP23, whilst Tinykin and Mega Man 11 are great platformer titles.

In a handy post on Reddit, one user has shared the review score, difficult and length of each game added to PlayStation Plus in December.

📊 New PS Plus Extra Games December 2023 (review scores, trophies, trophy difficulty & length, download size)
byu/wtf_is_the_any_key inPlayStationPlus

The full list of games being added is as follows:

  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Mega Man 11
  • Prodeus
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • MotoGP23
  • Tinykin
  • GRIME
  • Salt and Sacrifice
  • GigaBash
  • Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
  • Moonscars

Related links:

PlayStation gamers can get massive free download from today

PlayStation users’ accounts are being permanently suspended for no apparent reason

PlayStation 5 gamers could be set to receive a substantial payout from Sony

Topics:

GTA V,PlayStation,Sony

RELATED ARTICLES

Playstation have just announced a huge free download for owners

Console

Playstation have just announced a huge free download for owners

By Ryan Grace

A live-action ‘Legend of Zelda’ film is in the works

Legend of Zelda

A live-action ‘Legend of Zelda’ film is in the works

By Ryan Grace

PlayStation 4 era ‘well and truly over’ as last game published

PlayStation

PlayStation 4 era ‘well and truly over’ as last game published

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Rights to Michael Jackson’s co-written ‘Do The Bartman’ sold to an anonymous buyer

Michael Jackson

Rights to Michael Jackson’s co-written ‘Do The Bartman’ sold to an anonymous buyer

By Lia Nicholls

Lana Del Rey may have to remove song from her album if she loses lawsuit

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey may have to remove song from her album if she loses lawsuit

By Reuben Pinder

Michael J. Fox got a standing ovation as he hit the Oscars in a DeLorean with Seth Rogen

Back to the Future

Michael J. Fox got a standing ovation as he hit the Oscars in a DeLorean with Seth Rogen

By Rich Cooper

Pay attention Serial fans – the Adnan Syed case could see a big development this week

Adnan Syed

Pay attention Serial fans – the Adnan Syed case could see a big development this week

By Tom Victor

Netflix has added video previews to help you choose what to watch

Netflix

Netflix has added video previews to help you choose what to watch

By Paul Moore

Here’s the ridiculous amount of money YouTube beauty blogger Zoella makes each month

YouTube

Here’s the ridiculous amount of money YouTube beauty blogger Zoella makes each month

By Kevin Beirne

British boy who went missing in Spain six years ago has been found

alex batty

British boy who went missing in Spain six years ago has been found

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix releases first trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4

beverly hills cop 4

Netflix releases first trailer for Beverly Hills Cop 4

By Charlie Herbert

Why are fans convinced Tom Holland has proposed to Zendaya?

celebrity news

Why are fans convinced Tom Holland has proposed to Zendaya?

By Ryan Grace

People rave over ‘new Dubai’ holiday destination where flights only cost £86

Dubai

People rave over ‘new Dubai’ holiday destination where flights only cost £86

By Charlie Herbert

Tesco recalls Christmas staple because it may contain moths

Tesco recalls Christmas staple because it may contain moths

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix renews its ‘best new show’ with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes just a month after adding it

Netflix renews its ‘best new show’ with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes just a month after adding it

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Your old iPod could be worth over £20K

Apple

Your old iPod could be worth over £20K

By Charlie Herbert

SNL’s Trump heads to The People’s Court to fight over the Muslim Ban

Saturday Night Live

SNL’s Trump heads to The People’s Court to fight over the Muslim Ban

By Rory Cashin

These stats make terrible reading for Chelsea and Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas

These stats make terrible reading for Chelsea and Cesc Fabregas

By Robert Redmond

Rod Stewart spotted filling potholes in his local town as ‘no one else can be bothered’

Celebrities

Rod Stewart spotted filling potholes in his local town as ‘no one else can be bothered’

By Danny Jones

COMMENT: Leeds United’s tour of Myanmar is abhorrent and wrong, and history won’t judge it kindly

feature-sensitive

COMMENT: Leeds United’s tour of Myanmar is abhorrent and wrong, and history won’t judge it kindly

By Nooruddean Choudry

Newcastle coach throws water bottle at Liverpool dugout after late winner

Football

Newcastle coach throws water bottle at Liverpool dugout after late winner

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories