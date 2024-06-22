People can’t get enough of Prince William’s dancing at Taylor Swift concert

‘He’s a prince but he’s a King for that’

Prince William was spotted at Wembley last night letting his hair down as he danced along to Taylor Swift.

The future King was celebrating his 42nd birthday with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the first London show of Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour.

Footage circulating on social media shows the royal in a buttoned down shirt and blazer dancing away to the American singer’s 2014 hit ‘Shake It Off’.

The video posted by a Swiftie in one of the lower tiers received a stream of comments with fans exclaiming: “He’s a prince but he’s a King for that!”

Another said: “Prince William is a Swiftie and I’m all here for it.”

Before the show started, The Prince was invited backstage with his children to pose for selfies with Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star, Travis Kelce who was in London to support his girlfriend.

On X, Kensington Palace posted a picture with the caption: “Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening!”

Responding to the post, Taylor Swift said: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”

Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝 @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/VlD6V0PiEL — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 22, 2024

Earlier in the day, during the changing of the guards’ ceremony, Buckingham Palace’s military band performed a rendition of Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ which kickstarted the buzz for the American songstress’ stay in the capital.

It’s not the first time the Prince has met Taylor Swift after he shared a stage with her in 2013. At a charity event at Kensington Palace which Swift and Jon Bon Jovi were present at, Swift invited William on stage with her as they belted out ‘Livin On A Prayer’.

Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall were also spotted at the sold out Wembley show as well as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.