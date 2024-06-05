Peaky Blinders creator says new film will be full-on ‘Peaky Blinders at war’

‘It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story’

The upcoming Peaky Blinders film will be “no holds barred” and “full on”, according to series creator Steven Knight.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced it had green-lit the film, which will be written by Knight and see Cillian Murphy reprise his role as Tommy Shelby.

Ever since the much-loved BBC series came to an end in 2022, rumours and reports of a film have swirled, but this is the first official studio confirmation of the project.

Whilst little is know around the film’s plot, Knight has previously said the story would be set during World War II. The six series of the Peaky Blinders were set in the 1920s and early 1930s, so a few years will have passed for the Shelbys by the time we see them again.

Knight has now given a bit more detail about what we can expect from the Peaky Blinders film, teasing fans that it will be “no holds barred” and “full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

In a statement to Deadline, Knight: “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

Speaking about his return as the iconic Shelby family patriarch, Murphy said: “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

The film will be directed by Tom Harper, who helmed the second half of the first series of the hit show.

He said: “When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive.

“Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.”

We’re still none the wiser about a planned release date for the Peaky Blinders film, but Knight has previously said that filming would get underway in September this year, so it’s unlikely we’ll get to see the final product before the end of 2025.

