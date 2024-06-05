Search icon

Entertainment

05th Jun 2024

Peaky Blinders creator says new film will be full-on ‘Peaky Blinders at war’

Charlie Herbert

peaky blinders

‘It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story’

The upcoming Peaky Blinders film will be “no holds barred” and “full on”, according to series creator Steven Knight.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced it had green-lit the film, which will be written by Knight and see Cillian Murphy reprise his role as Tommy Shelby.

Ever since the much-loved BBC series came to an end in 2022, rumours and reports of a film have swirled, but this is the first official studio confirmation of the project.

Whilst little is know around the film’s plot, Knight has previously said the story would be set during World War II. The six series of the Peaky Blinders were set in the 1920s and early 1930s, so a few years will have passed for the Shelbys by the time we see them again.

Knight has now given a bit more detail about what we can expect from the Peaky Blinders film, teasing fans that it will be “no holds barred” and “full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

In a statement to Deadline, Knight: “I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

Speaking about his return as the iconic Shelby family patriarch, Murphy said: “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

The film will be directed by Tom Harper, who helmed the second half of the first series of the hit show.

He said: “When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. 

Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.”

We’re still none the wiser about a planned release date for the Peaky Blinders film, but Knight has previously said that filming would get underway in September this year, so it’s unlikely we’ll get to see the final product before the end of 2025.

Related links:

Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator

Suits season 9 Netflix release date confirmed

Netflix has just added an incredibly unsettling thriller movie

WATCH: We Asked Scots If They’re Proud To Be British

Topics:

Entertainment,Peaky Blinders,Peaky Blinders film,Steven Knight

RELATED ARTICLES

Cillian Murphy releases emotional statement as Peaky Blinders film is confirmed by Netflix

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy releases emotional statement as Peaky Blinders film is confirmed by Netflix

By Charlie Herbert

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron’s x-rated scene sparks controversy

Entertainment

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron’s x-rated scene sparks controversy

By Ryan Price

Eminem blasts Megan Thee Stallion in new song referencing her shooting

celebrity

Eminem blasts Megan Thee Stallion in new song referencing her shooting

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

crime drama

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

By Charlie Herbert

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

By Charlie Herbert

Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

Jeffrey Dahmer

Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

By Charlie Herbert

Coronation Street icon quits soap after 50 years on the cobbles

Coronation Street

Coronation Street icon quits soap after 50 years on the cobbles

By Charlie Herbert

A star-studded crime drama movie is airing on TV tonight

A star-studded crime drama movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

New thriller about giant shark in Paris has just dropped on Netflix

New thriller about giant shark in Paris has just dropped on Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

Football

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

By Callum Boyle

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

Dead

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

By Ryan Price

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

By Jacob Entwistle

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

crime drama

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

By Charlie Herbert

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

Apple

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

By Ryan Price

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

Cruise

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

England

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

By Callum Boyle

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

By Charlie Herbert

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

Brexit

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

By JOE

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

By Jacob Entwistle

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

Football

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

By Callum Boyle

Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

Edinburgh

Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

By Ryan Price

Load more stories