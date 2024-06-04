Suits season 9 Netflix release date confirmed

It’s finally on the way

Netflix has finally announced when season nine of Suits will be released on the platform.

Suits, which originally premiered on USA Network from 2011 to 2019, followed Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams), a college dropout with a photographic memory who is hired at a New York law firm by Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). The show’s first eight seasons debuted on Netflix last year to great success, and went on to become the most streamed show of 2023.

But fans have been made to wait for the ninth season of the show to land on the streaming platform.

Finally though, Netflix has announced the final installment of episodes is arriving on July 1.

The final season centers on an evolved firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, facing uncertainty and change yet again.

Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, Katherine Heigl, and Patrick J. Adams all reprised their roles for one last time as the team fight to salvage the firm’s tarnished reputation alongside their partners

However, fans shouldn’t expect to see Meghan Markle return as Rachel Zane. Markle departed the show in 2018 ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry.

Once her relationship with the royal became official, it was obvious Markle could not continue in the show and producers drew up plans to write her out the show.

She bid her farewell in the season seven finale, as Rachel and Mike moved to Seattle together following their wedding.

Whilst season nine was the final installment of Suits, there is another project for fans to look forward to.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that a spinoff series set in the same world was on the way. The programme will follow Ted Black, a new character and former federal prosecutor who moves his high-powered practice from the legal battleground of New York to LA.

