Only Fools and Horses’ Nicholas Lyndhurst stars in first look images of Frasier reboot

His character has been described as British, boozy and larger than life

Frasier fans have been given their first look at the reboot, showing British star Nicholas Lyndhurst.

The Only Fools And Horses star is seen sipping a pint alongside Kelsey Grammer in the first-look images.

Lyndhurst, best known for playing Del Boy’s hapless little brother Rodney Trotter, is set to play Frasier’s old college buddy, Alan Cornwall, now a university professor, in the show. It is due to air on Paramount on 12 October.

Grammer reprises the titular role as psychiatrist Dr Frasier Crane, who first appeared in the sitcom Cheers, set in Boston, before landing his own spin-off set in his hometown of Seattle that became a 1990s classic.

In the new series, Grammer has returned to Boston and has “new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfil”.

He previously described Lyndhurst as “one of the funniest people” he has worked with.

Lyndhurst, 62, worked with Grammer at the English National Opera at the London Coliseum for the Man of La Mancha in 2019.

As well as Only Fools and Horses, Lyndhurst is also known for, Goodnight Sweetheart, Butterflies, The Two of Us, The Piglet Files, and, After You’ve Gone.

Earlier reports, from Variety, described Lyndhurst’s character as, British, boozy and larger than life, and “with an intellect on par with Frasier’s—if only he ever felt like using it. Alan’s mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine, while Frasier’s thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction he’s been missing in his own life.”

Often mentioned in the original series, Frasier’s son Freddy will be played by British actor Jack Cutmore-Scott, best known for US crime series Deception. Toks Olagundoye, who starred in the Fatal Attraction series reboot, will play the new character Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department.

The Expanse star Jess Salgueiro is also joining as Freddy’s roommate Eve, while Anders Keith plays Frasier’s nephew David.

A teaser for the show features a new recording of the original theme song, Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs, and a promise that “Frasier has re-entered the building” – with “no more callers” but “all-new hang-ups”.

Frasier originally ran from 1993 to 2004, and previously starred Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, David Hyde Pierce as Dr Niles Crane, and Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle.

Frasier remains one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. The show won 37 Emmy Awards over its 11 seasons and 264 episodes on NBC, and Grammer won Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild prizes for his portrayal of the character.

Related links:

Sir David Jason issues health update after he’s forced to cancel public appearance

Frasier reboot casts Nicholas Lyndhurst alongside Kelsey Grammer

Premier League man learned English thanks to Only Fools and Horses