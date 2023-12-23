Search icon

23rd Dec 2023

Fans ‘can’t wait’ for David Jason’s return in Only Fools and Horses Christmas special tomorrow

Charlie Herbert

Only fools christmas special

Sir David is returning to the world of Only Fools and Horses

Only Fools and Horses fans are buzzing for Sir David Jason’s return as part of a Christmas special released tomorrow (December 24).

The 83-year-old, who is best known for his role as Del Boy in the legendary BBC sitcom, will be returning to screens on Christmas Eve in a brand new documentary about the series.

Jason will feature in the Channel 5 doc, alongside a bunch of other cast members and famous fans as they go down memory lane and reminisce about all of the iconic moments we’ve come to know and love from Del Boy and co.

The documentary will also reveal some secrets from the legendary Christmas special episodes.

And fans can’t wait to see Jason talking about Only Fools once again.

One person wrote on social media: “Omg I’m so excited for this to happen, love it.”

Another said: “Looking forward to it. Having something new from “Only Fools” will make Christmas extra special this year.”

A third commented: “The best TV show ever was, ever is & ever will be!”

And someone else wrote: “Very excited to watch this!”

The programme will mark Sir David’s first appearance on TV since he underwent a hip replacement last year.

“It wouldn’t be Christmas without the Trotters, so this is a great way for viewers to get their Only Fools fix,” an insider told the Sun.

“Producers were delighted when David was passed fit to appear following his surgery, so the special will be cushty for fans.”

