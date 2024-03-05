Netflix to air documentary series on Man City’s Treble-winning season

It will feature a behind-the-scenes look at that famous season

The story behind Manchester City’s Treble-winning season is coming to Netflix.

As revealed by the Daily Mail, the streaming service giants have paid a seven-figure salary to document what went on behind-the-scenes in the historic campaign.

Netflix are expected to air six episodes of the year that culminated in Pep Guardiola’s side lifting their first-ever Champions League title, with a trailer rumoured to be dropping this week.

City the latest sports story to feature on Netflix

Over the years, Netflix has began to establish itself as a name for some of the best sporting docuseries’.

Drive to Survive, The Last Dance, Break Point and Full Swing are just a few of the best non-footballing ones while Sunderland ‘Til I Die was one of the sites’ most popular shows.

They have largely focused on individuals such as David Beckham and Luis Figo but the six-part story coming to Netflix will be the first time they have aired a fly on the wall style special for a Premier League club.

Back in the2017-18 campaign, City featured on Amazon Prime Video’s ‘All or Nothing’ series as they won the Premier League in emphatic style, reaching the 100 points mark on the final day of the season.

They’ve also filmed two special docuseries via the club’s own social channels in 2021 and 2022.

When will it be released?

Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed, multiple reports are suggesting that the docuseries will arrive to Netflix on April 2 and will be titled: “Together: Tr3ble Winners”.

