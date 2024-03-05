Search icon

Football

05th Mar 2024

Netflix to air documentary series on Man City’s Treble-winning season

Callum Boyle

Netflix Man City

It will feature a behind-the-scenes look at that famous season

The story behind Manchester City’s Treble-winning season is coming to Netflix.

As revealed by the Daily Mail, the streaming service giants have paid a seven-figure salary to document what went on behind-the-scenes in the historic campaign.

Netflix are expected to air six episodes of the year that culminated in Pep Guardiola’s side lifting their first-ever Champions League title, with a trailer rumoured to be dropping this week.

City the latest sports story to feature on Netflix

Over the years, Netflix has began to establish itself as a name for some of the best sporting docuseries’.

Drive to Survive, The Last Dance, Break Point and Full Swing are just a few of the best non-footballing ones while Sunderland ‘Til I Die was one of the sites’ most popular shows.

They have largely focused on individuals such as David Beckham and Luis Figo but the six-part story coming to Netflix will be the first time they have aired a fly on the wall style special for a Premier League club.

Back in the2017-18 campaign, City featured on Amazon Prime Video’s ‘All or Nothing’ series as they won the Premier League in emphatic style, reaching the 100 points mark on the final day of the season.

They’ve also filmed two special docuseries via the club’s own social channels in 2021 and 2022.

When will it be released?

Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed, multiple reports are suggesting that the docuseries will arrive to Netflix on April 2 and will be titled: “Together: Tr3ble Winners”.

Related links:

Topics:

Entertainment,Football,Manchester City,Netflix,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

Football

Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

By Callum Boyle

Fresh update claims Xabi Alonso hasn’t held talks with Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen

Fresh update claims Xabi Alonso hasn’t held talks with Bayern Munich

By Callum Boyle

Xabi Alonso delivers huge blow to Liverpool’s new manager search

Bayer Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso delivers huge blow to Liverpool’s new manager search

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Paul Scholes claims Phil Foden is ‘much better’ than Frank Lampard

Chelsea

Paul Scholes claims Phil Foden is ‘much better’ than Frank Lampard

By Callum Boyle

FIFA announce another new international tournament that nobody asked for

FIFA

FIFA announce another new international tournament that nobody asked for

By Callum Boyle

Man United have targeted their first big statement signing for this summer

Football

Man United have targeted their first big statement signing for this summer

By Callum Boyle

Ten Hag ‘expected to be replaced’ as Man United coach in the summer

Erik Ten Hag

Ten Hag ‘expected to be replaced’ as Man United coach in the summer

By Callum Boyle

Erik ten Hag called ‘deluded’ after post-Manchester derby defeat comments

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag called ‘deluded’ after post-Manchester derby defeat comments

By Callum Boyle

Wayne Rooney says he wants to be Man United’s next manager as new role announced

Manchester United

Wayne Rooney says he wants to be Man United’s next manager as new role announced

By Charlie Herbert

Elon Musk trolls Facebook and Instagram after they go down across the world

Elon Musk trolls Facebook and Instagram after they go down across the world

By Joseph Loftus

Facebook and Instagram are having problems across the world

Facebook and Instagram are having problems across the world

By Joseph Loftus

Martin Lewis slams minister to his face on the state of education

Education

Martin Lewis slams minister to his face on the state of education

By Charlie Herbert

Facebook and Instagram are down across the world

Facebook and Instagram are down across the world

By Joseph Loftus

People are only just realising what the speed camera sign shows

People are only just realising what the speed camera sign shows

By Joseph Loftus

New Netflix drama about a girl who turns into a chicken nugget baffles viewers

chicken nugget

New Netflix drama about a girl who turns into a chicken nugget baffles viewers

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Paul Scholes claims Phil Foden is ‘much better’ than Frank Lampard

Chelsea

Paul Scholes claims Phil Foden is ‘much better’ than Frank Lampard

By Callum Boyle

Celebrity Big Brother fans stunned by Corrie star Colson Smith’s real age

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother fans stunned by Corrie star Colson Smith’s real age

By Charlie Herbert

Iceland is banning mums from their stores this Mother’s Day

Iceland is banning mums from their stores this Mother’s Day

By Joseph Loftus

FIFA announce another new international tournament that nobody asked for

FIFA

FIFA announce another new international tournament that nobody asked for

By Callum Boyle

Woman left dangling in mid-air after being lifted up by shop shutters

viral TikTok

Woman left dangling in mid-air after being lifted up by shop shutters

By Charlie Herbert

Man United have targeted their first big statement signing for this summer

Football

Man United have targeted their first big statement signing for this summer

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories