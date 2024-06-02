Search icon

Film

02nd Jun 2024

Oscar winning film with huge Rotten Tomatoes score just landed on Netflix

Stephen Porzio

After its cinema release just last December, the Oscar-winning blockbuster is now available to watch at home.

Godzilla Minus One, the beloved 2023 monster movie that picked up an Oscar earlier this year, has finally been added to Netflix.

Hailing from Japan, the country which gave us the first Godzilla film all the way back in 1954, the blockbuster currently holds a whopping 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes – making it the best reviewed entry in the franchise ever.

Godzilla Minus One is set in 1945 Japan at the end of World War II – with its plot synopsis reading: “Post-war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptised in the horrific power of the atomic bomb.”

Released in Ireland and the UK back in December 2023, the blockbuster has been raved about by critics for its blend of monster movie spectacle and an emotional human story, as well as for taking the franchise back to its post-World War II roots.

The film has been so well-received, in fact, that it even went on to pick up an Oscar this year in the Best Visual Effects category.

You can read a sample of some of the glowing reviews for Godzilla Minus One right here:

Breakfast All Day: “The first Godzilla movie that made me cry, but also the first one that made me feel afraid.”

Detroit News: “It’s a big ol’ monster movie that delivers the goods on both a human storytelling level and that of a big ol’ monster movie.”

IGN Movies: “A rousing, spectacle-filled blockbuster, Godzilla: Minus One takes the king of the monsters back to his roots in post-WWII Japan. The story is character-driven, but the monster scenes are exciting and effective.”

ReelViews: “Godzilla Minus One isn’t just a good Godzilla movie. It’s an excellent Godzilla movie – arguably among the best ever to grace the screen.”

Rolling Stone: “Godzilla Minus One offers an alternative to shared universe syndrome. It’s an artfully made throwback to kaiju classics and likely the first Godzilla movie that dares to make you cry. See it on the biggest screen possible.”

Washington Post: “The result is nothing short of magical: a feast for the eyes, an entertaining epic in every sense of the word.”

Godzilla Minus One is streaming on Netflix in Ireland, the UK and the US right now.

