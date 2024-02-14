Search icon

14th Feb 2024

Charlie Herbert

Kanye West claims he was on the verge of bankruptcy

Kanye West has claimed he was “two months” away from going bankrupt after Adidas terminated its partnership with Yeezy.

The rapper said he lost $2 billion in one day after the apparel giant cut ties with him following anti-Semitic comments he made.

The 46-year-old also sparked controversy over his decision to wear a White Lives Matter t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, and lost his billionaire status after a number of other brands ended their partnerships with him as well.

West has just released a new album, Vultures 1, and had a $7 million advert slot during the Super Bowl to promote his fashion brand.

Talking to TMZ about his new album and the advert, West said: “I’m just be honest with y’all. I was two months from going bankrupt, and I put everything I had into it.”

He said that as his wealth plummeted, he decided to move to Italy with his partner Bianca Censori, explaining that the couple “survived.”

“We moved to Italy. We moved to the factories, and we survived. We survived through the cancellation. We’re back number one,” he said. 

In a post on Instagram, Kanye shared figures showing that his clothing company had made $19.3m in sales since the advert and that Vulture was number one in 100 countries.

When asked if he felt that his past controversies had helped him, Kanye responded: “It wasn’t about the controversy. It was about being able to say how you felt out loud.

“If I didn’t have the various skill sets of music and clothing and the fanbase, they would have been able to destroy me. But because we had all those skill sets, somehow I’m here inside of this universe able to fight.’

The Through The Wire hitmaker was then asked if he regretted his anti-Semitic comments. He replied: “‘Hey got the right to their opinion – I got the right to my opinion.”

