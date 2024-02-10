Search icon

10th Feb 2024

Kanye West hits back at Ozzy Osbourne amid Instagram feud

Joseph Loftus

Kanye hit back on his Instagram story.

English metal legend, Ozzy Osbourne, took to Twitter late last night to blast Kanye West for using one of his songs without Ozzy’s consent.

The Prince of Darkness called out Kanye for the unauthorised use of Black Sabbath’s Iron Man in a song on his upcoming record, Vultures.

The Birmingham legend made it clear that he wants “no association” with Kanye who he called an anti-semite.

Osbourne, whose father-in-law was Jewish, took to Twitter to slam West, writing in full caps lock: “@KANYEWEST ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “IRON MAN” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY.

“HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!”

It’s since been reported that Kanye has now responded on his Instagram story, implying that him and Ozzy are friends.

Kanye reshared an old photo from Halloween showing Ozzy and Sharon dressed up as himself and his wife, Bianca.

He wrote: “He obviously has a celebrity handler who’s on his account”, suggesting that Ozzy did not write the original message himself.

Another day, another Kanye story.

