Search icon

News

19th Jan 2024

Kanye West’s £670,000 titanium dentures are ‘permanent’ and ‘go beyond veneers or grills’

Nina McLaughlin

Kanye West’s latest move has once again left people baffled

Kanye shared a picture of a shocking transformation of his teeth on Instagram.

The rapper has spent the mighty sum of $850,000 (£670,000) on his new titanium teeth, which are said to be designed by himself.

The metal mouth look is called “fixed prosthodontics,” and Page Six reports that the ‘Goldiggger’ rapper worked alongside dentistry experts to come up with the unique look.

“They are, as the name suggests, fixed and permanent,” a source told the outlet.

“This goes way beyond veneers or grills. And his particular implant is quite unlike anything that has been done before.”

The dentures are a mix of titanium with palladium and platinum, but it is reported that the star’s real teeth remain underneath.

Source: @kanyewest/Instagram

An insider revealed that Kanye worked with Dr Thomas Connelly, who is the self-proclaimed ‘Father of Diamond Dentistry’.

Dr Connelly spoke to the Daily Mail about his experience of working with Kanye, who has legally changed his name to Ye.

“Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process,” he said. “His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression.”

He added: “The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!”

Kanye previously revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that he had replaced his bottom teeth with diamonds.

“I just thought that diamonds were cooler. … It’s certain stuff that rock stars are supposed to do,” he told the talk show host back in 2010.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Luke Littler hits nine-darter at Bahrain masters

Darts

Luke Littler hits nine-darter at Bahrain masters

By Callum Boyle

Fool Me Once finally knocked off Netflix’s top spot by ’10/10′ rated show

Fool Me Once finally knocked off Netflix’s top spot by ’10/10′ rated show

By Nina McLaughlin

Video of motionless plane ‘stuck’ in the sky has people calling it a ‘glitch’ in the Matrix

Video of motionless plane ‘stuck’ in the sky has people calling it a ‘glitch’ in the Matrix

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Manchester United game with Liverpool after baby death

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Manchester United game with Liverpool after baby death

By Steve Hopkins

The Sun’s idiotic Frankenstein’s monster article tells everything you need to know about the insidious rag

Comment

The Sun’s idiotic Frankenstein’s monster article tells everything you need to know about the insidious rag

By Nooruddean Choudry

Brits divided over whether men should go topless in public during heat

Heatwave

Brits divided over whether men should go topless in public during heat

By Charlie Herbert

7 game-changing iOS 10 updates you need to know about

Apple

7 game-changing iOS 10 updates you need to know about

By Matt Tate

Phillip Schofield compares his dating life to Leonardo Di Caprio’s

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield compares his dating life to Leonardo Di Caprio’s

By JOE

Syrian teen suing Tommy Robinson seeks up to £190,000 in damages

EDL

Syrian teen suing Tommy Robinson seeks up to £190,000 in damages

By Charlie Herbert

Former Man United flop scores stunning 40-yard free-kick at AFCON

Africa Cup of Nations

Former Man United flop scores stunning 40-yard free-kick at AFCON

By Callum Boyle

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

Driving

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

By Charlie Herbert

Jordan Henderson says leaving Saudi Arabia was a ‘football decision’

Ajax

Jordan Henderson says leaving Saudi Arabia was a ‘football decision’

By Callum Boyle

Warning issued to those who struggle to watch films without checking their phone

Phones

Warning issued to those who struggle to watch films without checking their phone

By Charlie Herbert

Electric cars at risk of breaking down as cold weather impairs batteries

Electric cars at risk of breaking down as cold weather impairs batteries

By Nina McLaughlin

Four people found dead in property near Norwich

Norfolk

Four people found dead in property near Norwich

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Leaked email reveals Jamie Oliver’s message to all staff after mass restaurant closure

barbecoa

Leaked email reveals Jamie Oliver’s message to all staff after mass restaurant closure

By Oli Dugmore

Season 2 of Making A Murderer will air this year

Making A Murderer

Season 2 of Making A Murderer will air this year

By Paul Moore

Nikita Mazepin blames ‘cancel culture’ after F1 sacking from Team Haas

Formula 1

Nikita Mazepin blames ‘cancel culture’ after F1 sacking from Team Haas

By Callum Boyle

Chef spends 10 years coming up with recipe for the perfect fish finger sandwich

fish finger sandwich

Chef spends 10 years coming up with recipe for the perfect fish finger sandwich

By JOE

Video: American guy builds his own laser shotgun. It looks dangerous…

America

Video: American guy builds his own laser shotgun. It looks dangerous…

By Ben Kenyon

Watch the horrific MMA injury that you probably missed over the weekend

George Roop

Watch the horrific MMA injury that you probably missed over the weekend

By Ben Kiely

Load more stories