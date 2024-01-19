Kanye West’s £670,000 titanium dentures are ‘permanent’ and ‘go beyond veneers or grills’

Kanye West’s latest move has once again left people baffled

Kanye shared a picture of a shocking transformation of his teeth on Instagram.

The rapper has spent the mighty sum of $850,000 (£670,000) on his new titanium teeth, which are said to be designed by himself.

The metal mouth look is called “fixed prosthodontics,” and Page Six reports that the ‘Goldiggger’ rapper worked alongside dentistry experts to come up with the unique look.

“They are, as the name suggests, fixed and permanent,” a source told the outlet.

“This goes way beyond veneers or grills. And his particular implant is quite unlike anything that has been done before.”

The dentures are a mix of titanium with palladium and platinum, but it is reported that the star’s real teeth remain underneath.

An insider revealed that Kanye worked with Dr Thomas Connelly, who is the self-proclaimed ‘Father of Diamond Dentistry’.

Dr Connelly spoke to the Daily Mail about his experience of working with Kanye, who has legally changed his name to Ye.

“Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process,” he said. “His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression.”

He added: “The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!”

Kanye previously revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that he had replaced his bottom teeth with diamonds.

“I just thought that diamonds were cooler. … It’s certain stuff that rock stars are supposed to do,” he told the talk show host back in 2010.