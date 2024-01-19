Madonna sued by fans over concert starting late

The fans say the late start caused them ‘actual harm’

Madonna is being sued by two fans after allegedly starting a concert more than two hours later than scheduled.

The Queen of Pop has been performing across the globe with her 40th anniversary tour, Madonna: The Celebration Tour.

But two concertgoers were left fuming after she was apparently late to her own gig.

They have accused the 65-year-old of inconveniencing them with the late start as they had to get up early the next morning.

Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden accuse the singer of not taking to the stage at the Brooklyn’s Barclays Center until 22:45 on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – two-and-a-quarter hours after the scheduled 20.30 start time.

The lawsuit accuses Madonna of starting her concert two hours and 15 minutes later than scheduled (Getty)

This meant the blockbuster concert didn’t finish until 1:00 in the morning, with lawyers Richard Klass an Marcus Corwin saying this left fans with “limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing” options or “increased public and private transportation costs at that late hour.”

In their lawsuit, Fellows and Hadden claim the late start was a “wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.”

Because the concert took place on a weekday, they said many in attendance had to “get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day.”

The lawsuit accuses Madonna of having a long history of late starts to concerts, CBS reports.

Fellows and Hadden claim they “suffered actual harm” because of the delayed start, including “annoyance, harassment, time, frustration and anger.”

Along with Madonna, the suit lists promoters Live Nation and the Barclays Center as defendants.

