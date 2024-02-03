Jim Carrey is coming out of retirement to reprise iconic role

Jim Carrey is officially coming back to acting

The beloved comedy great left fans heartbroken after announcing he was stepping back from acting.

However, it seems that fans are in for a treat as it has recently been confirmed that Carrey is set to return for one of his most iconic roles.

Variety has confirmed that Carrey is set to reprise his role of Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

With the second film finishing with a question mark as to Robotnik’s fate, a teaser for the third film included Carrey’s distinct laugh.

It comes after Carrey declared he was ‘probably retiring’ after the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

“I’m saying this quite seriously,” he told Access Hollywood. Unless, of course, the angels suddenly bring me some script written in golden ink, and I realize that it is very important for people to see it, then maybe I will come back.”

Fans have responded to the news that Carrey is not done for good with glee.

“ANYTHNG!!!! I will always watch Jim Carrey in ANYTHING he does,” one person wrote.

A second said: “He obviously loves it, otherwise he wouldn’t do it. And we’re all lucky for it.”

While a third put: “Oh good! I was so disappointed that Sonic 3 was going to be without him! He makes the movies so much better.”