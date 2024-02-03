Search icon

Entertainment

03rd Feb 2024

Jim Carrey is coming out of retirement to reprise iconic role

Nina McLaughlin

Jim Carrey is officially coming back to acting

The beloved comedy great left fans heartbroken after announcing he was stepping back from acting.

However, it seems that fans are in for a treat as it has recently been confirmed that Carrey is set to return for one of his most iconic roles.

Variety has confirmed that Carrey is set to reprise his role of Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

With the second film finishing with a question mark as to Robotnik’s fate, a teaser for the third film included Carrey’s distinct laugh.

It comes after Carrey declared he was ‘probably retiring’ after the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

“I’m saying this quite seriously,” he told Access Hollywood. Unless, of course, the angels suddenly bring me some script written in golden ink, and I realize that it is very important for people to see it, then maybe I will come back.”

Fans have responded to the news that Carrey is not done for good with glee.

“ANYTHNG!!!! I will always watch Jim Carrey in ANYTHING he does,” one person wrote.

A second said: “He obviously loves it, otherwise he wouldn’t do it. And we’re all lucky for it.”

While a third put: “Oh good! I was so disappointed that Sonic 3 was going to be without him! He makes the movies so much better.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Real reason why one Airpod runs out of charge more quickly than the other

Real reason why one Airpod runs out of charge more quickly than the other

By Nina McLaughlin

People are calling for this ‘genius’ parking feature to be implemented everywhere

People are calling for this ‘genius’ parking feature to be implemented everywhere

By Nina McLaughlin

Jonnie Irwin bought his sons presents for their 18th birthdays before he died

BBC

Jonnie Irwin bought his sons presents for their 18th birthdays before he died

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

New details of Peaky Blinders series five have just been released

Peaky Blinders

New details of Peaky Blinders series five have just been released

By Paul Moore

New Netflix movie is making people ridiculously anxious from start to finish

New Netflix movie is making people ridiculously anxious from start to finish

By Joseph Loftus

VIDEO: Netflix will show this controversial Borat-style comedy about Adolf Hitler

Netflix

VIDEO: Netflix will show this controversial Borat-style comedy about Adolf Hitler

By Ben Kenyon

Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers furious as show ‘ruins Christmas again’

Christmas

Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers furious as show ‘ruins Christmas again’

By Charlie Herbert

John Wick is officially getting a TV show – and Keanu Reeves is in

John Wick

John Wick is officially getting a TV show – and Keanu Reeves is in

By Dave Hanratty

Regé-Jean Page responds to speculation he could be the next James Bond

Bond

Regé-Jean Page responds to speculation he could be the next James Bond

By Claudia McInerney

Tesla driver locked out of car until he pays £20,000 for new battery

Tesla driver locked out of car until he pays £20,000 for new battery

By Nina McLaughlin

Lewis Hamilton breaks silence following shock Ferrari move

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton breaks silence following shock Ferrari move

By Callum Boyle

Gen Z worker tells boss they can’t attend 8am meeting because they will be at the gym

Gen Z worker tells boss they can’t attend 8am meeting because they will be at the gym

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman weighed like baggage before being allowed to board flight

Woman weighed like baggage before being allowed to board flight

By JOE

A Place in the Sun’s Jasmine Harman pays emotional tribute to Jonnie Irwin

BBC

A Place in the Sun’s Jasmine Harman pays emotional tribute to Jonnie Irwin

By JOE

Neil Druckmann confirms there’s one more chapter to The Last of Us

Neil Druckmann confirms there’s one more chapter to The Last of Us

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Parliament returns for first time after prorogation decision

anna soubry

Parliament returns for first time after prorogation decision

By Wayne Farry

Kay Burley suspended by Sky News for six months after breaking social distancing rules

Coronavirus

Kay Burley suspended by Sky News for six months after breaking social distancing rules

By Wayne Farry

Erling Haaland hails former teammate Jadon Sancho ahead of Borussia Dortmund return

Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland hails former teammate Jadon Sancho ahead of Borussia Dortmund return

By Callum Boyle

Squidward voice actor to reportedly introduce Maroon 5 Super Bowl halftime show

Maroon 5

Squidward voice actor to reportedly introduce Maroon 5 Super Bowl halftime show

By Wil Jones

Harry Maguire insists West Brom’s goal shouldn’t have stood in post-match interview

Football

Harry Maguire insists West Brom’s goal shouldn’t have stood in post-match interview

By Reuben Pinder

PIC: Here’s what the new interior of Ryanair’s planes will look like

Flight

PIC: Here’s what the new interior of Ryanair’s planes will look like

By Paul Moore

Load more stories