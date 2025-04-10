An extremely tense, underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

It’s a rare chance to check out the taut, 90-minute chiller.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Thursday, 10 April) is Hush, the extremely tense but underseen 2008 British horror thriller.

The film revolves around a young man named Zakes (William Ash) and his girlfriend, Beth (Christine Bottomley), who become the targets of a psychopath while traveling along the M1 motorway late at night.

This is after Zakes catches a brief glimpse of an abducted woman being held captive in a truck as it overtakes him on the highway.

“Unsure of what to do, the panicking couple make a stop and try to alert the police to the situation,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Soon Beth goes missing, however, and Zakes must find her before the murderous trucker makes her his next victim.”

The feature debut of writer-director Mark Tonderai (House at the End of the Street), the film was made on a reported budget of just £1 million.

And yet it turns its limitations into strengths, with its everyday protagonists and Tonderai’s lo-fi shooting style actually helping to make Hush’s B-movie dark thrills feel all the more authentic and visceral.

Hush is airing on TV tonight/tomorrow morning on Film4 at 2.15am, so we’d advise recording the film and watching it later – particularly as it doesn’t appear to be currently available to stream or rent anywhere.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

The Spy Who Loved Me – ITV4 – 8pm

Generally considered the best of Roger Moore’s 007 outings.

Calamity Jane – BBC Four – 8pm

The ’50s Western musical with Doris Day.

White House Down – Film4 – 9pm

In this fun action film, Channing Tatum must protect the president (Jamie Foxx) when terrorists take over the White House.

The War of the Worlds – Sky Arts – 9pm

The 1953 adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic alien invasion story.

Thick as Thieves – Legend – 9pm

An average heist action thriller starring Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman.

Soldier Blue – Legend Xtra – 9pm

The notoriously violent 1970 revisionist Western.

Sausage Party – Comedy Central – 9pm

The adult animated comedy written by and featuring the voice of Seth Rogen.

Hello, Dolly! – BBC Four – 10.20pm

Barbra Streisand stars in this 1969 adaptation of the beloved musical of the same name about a strong-willed matchmaker.

Fantastic Planet – Sky Arts – 10.45pm

The ’70s animated sci-fi about humans living on a strange planet dominated by giant humanoid aliens who consider them animals.

Night Hunter – Legend – 11.05pm

Henry Cavill plays a detective hunting a serial killer in this action thriller that did not get good reviews.

Hannie Caulder – Legend Xtra – 11.15pm

A ’70s Western starring Raquel Welch, Robert Culp and Ernest Borgnine that Quentin Tarantino cites as a favourite of his.

Radical – Film4 – 11.40pm

Holding a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score, this Mexican comedy-drama stars Eugenio Derbez as a teacher working in a border town plagued by neglect, corruption, and violence.

