YouTube star Ben Potter dies in ‘unfortunate accident’ aged 40

His wife confirmed his death in a statement on Monday

YouTube star Ben Potter, who was known as Comicstorian, has died following an “unfortunate accident”, it has been announced.

Potter has just over three million subscribers on YouTube, where he shared videos about everything and anything to do with comics.

The YouTuber’s death was confirmed by his wife Nathalie in a heartbreaking statement on X yesterday (June 10).

She said: “Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident.

“To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums.

“To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine.

Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident.



To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for.… — Comicstorian/Mangastorian (@Comicstorian) June 10, 2024

“He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay.

“He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it. He was my world and I need time to be with friends and family.’

She continued: “I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve. I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else’s.

“Right now my priority is preserving everything he’s built and I don’t have any plans beyond that.”

Nathalie went on to label her late husband’s YouTube channel as “one of his greatest accomplishments,” saying that he spent over a decade “spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies.”

Ben Potter had more than three million subscribers on YouTube with his Comicstorian channel (Getty)

Tributes have poured in for the late YouTube star, from fans and fellow YouTubers.

American rapper, actor and the son of Ice Cube O’Shea Jackson Jr wrote: “Rest in Peace to Comicstorian. I’m heartbroken to hear this news. One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a huge fan. Prayers to his loved ones. Long live Ben Potter. Yall be good. Hold your loved ones tight.”

YouTuber Hassan Khadair said: “There are no words that can truly describe how devastating this loss is. Ben was my favorite YouTuber, my most chaotic coworker, my mentor, and one of the best friends I have ever had. I will carry @Comicstorian with me forever.”

Commenting on the post announcing his death, one fan wrote: “I am so sorry for your loss. Ben’s content was incredible.”

Another said: “So sorry for your loss, and for all of our loss. I’ve watched countless hours of his videos over the years and his love of comics and storytelling was evident from his enthusiasm in each and every video. He’ll be sorely missed.”

Related links:

YouTuber Ninja announces cancer diagnosis