Search icon

Entertainment

11th Jun 2024

YouTube star Ben Potter dies in ‘unfortunate accident’ aged 40

Charlie Herbert

YouTuber Ben Potter

His wife confirmed his death in a statement on Monday

YouTube star Ben Potter, who was known as Comicstorian, has died following an “unfortunate accident”, it has been announced.

Potter has just over three million subscribers on YouTube, where he shared videos about everything and anything to do with comics.

The YouTuber’s death was confirmed by his wife Nathalie in a heartbreaking statement on X yesterday (June 10).

She said: “Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident.

“To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums.

“To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine.

“He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay.

“He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it. He was my world and I need time to be with friends and family.’

She continued: “I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve. I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else’s.

“Right now my priority is preserving everything he’s built and I don’t have any plans beyond that.”

Nathalie went on to label her late husband’s YouTube channel as “one of his greatest accomplishments,” saying that he spent over a decade “spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies.”

Ben Potter had more than three million subscribers on YouTube with his Comicstorian channel (Getty)

Tributes have poured in for the late YouTube star, from fans and fellow YouTubers.

American rapper, actor and the son of Ice Cube O’Shea Jackson Jr wrote: “Rest in Peace to Comicstorian. I’m heartbroken to hear this news. One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a huge fan. Prayers to his loved ones. Long live Ben Potter. Yall be good. Hold your loved ones tight.”

YouTuber Hassan Khadair said: “There are no words that can truly describe how devastating this loss is. Ben was my favorite YouTuber, my most chaotic coworker, my mentor, and one of the best friends I have ever had. I will carry @Comicstorian with me forever.”

Commenting on the post announcing his death, one fan wrote: “I am so sorry for your loss. Ben’s content was incredible.”

Another said: “So sorry for your loss, and for all of our loss. I’ve watched countless hours of his videos over the years and his love of comics and storytelling was evident from his enthusiasm in each and every video. He’ll be sorely missed.”

Related links:

YouTuber Ninja announces cancer diagnosis

Topics:

ben potter,YouTube,youtuber

RELATED ARTICLES

Film described as the ‘Rambo of fighting Nazis’ has rave reviews

Amazon Prime

Film described as the ‘Rambo of fighting Nazis’ has rave reviews

By Jack Peat

YouTuber Ninja announces cancer diagnosis

Cancer

YouTuber Ninja announces cancer diagnosis

By Charlie Herbert

Parenting YouTuber given maximum prison sentence for child abuse

Parenting

Parenting YouTuber given maximum prison sentence for child abuse

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

Avicii

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

By Charlie Herbert

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

Blockbuster

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

action

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

Charlize Theron

Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

By Stephen Porzio

Tommy Fury challenges Peter Andre to boxing match

Peter Andre

Tommy Fury challenges Peter Andre to boxing match

By Charlie Herbert

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

Breaking

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

By JOE

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

BLOOD

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

By Jack Peat

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

By Nina McLaughlin

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

By Jacob Entwistle

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

Bukayo Saka

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

By Harry Warner

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

England

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

Bank notes

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

England

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

By Harry Warner

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

England

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

By Jack Peat

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

Anchorman

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

By Jack Peat

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

Avicii

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

By Charlie Herbert

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

Blockbuster

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

action

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories