Keir Starmer to address nation on war in Iran as energy bills rise

The prime minister is set to address the nation on Monday morning

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will use a press conference this morning to announce tens of millions of pounds in support for vulnerable households struggling with bills.

Keir Starmer will address the nation this morning (Monday, March 16) to outline new support for households struggling with spiralling bills as the conflict in the Middle East escalates.

It is understood that tens of millions of pounds will be set aside to support the poorest households. The prime minister will also vow to stand by working people through “whatever challenges lie ahead”.

Keir Starmer will also set out targeted support for the most vulnerable among the 1.5 million households reliant on heating oil, which, unlike gas and electricity, is not covered by the energy price cap.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to unveil full details of the support package next week, which is expected to involve direct payments to vulnerable households. However, it is not yet clear how many households will receive the support.