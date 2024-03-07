Search icon

Entertainment

07th Mar 2024

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series drops on Netflix today

Charlie Herbert

guy ritchie's the gentlemen

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen arrives on Netflix today, meaning that your viewing is basically sorted this weekend.

The series is a spin-off of the British director’s hugely popular 2019 film of the same name, and drops on the streaming platform at 8am on Thursday morning (March 7).

You can watch the trailer below.

The eight-part series, which is also directed by Ritchie, sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) inherit his late father’s country estate only to discover that it is actually home to a cannabis empire.

Upon discovering this, Horniman learns that many members of the criminal underworld also have their eyes on the empire.

In a bid to get rid of those who try to take what’s rightfully his, Eddie decides to take on the gangsters but once given a taste of the dark side, Horniman becomes more and more involved in criminal activity.

Alongside James, The Gentlemen stars Kaya Scodelario (Skins, Maze Runner) as Susie Glass, Daniel Ings (Lovesick) as Freddy Halstead, Joely Richardson (101 Dalmatians, the Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) as Lady Sabrina Halstead.

Gangster stalwarts Vinnie Jones and Ray Winstone also feature on the series, along with Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito.

Speaking to Netflix about the series, Ritchie said: “The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me.

“We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast.”

You can watch all eight episodes of The Gentlemen on Netflix in the UK and Ireland from 8am on March 7.

Netflix viewers 'appalled' by disturbing documentary on school cult

Netflix's extremely X-rated series about the most famous adult star in the world is out today

New Netflix drama about a girl who turns into a chicken nugget baffles viewers

Guy Ritchie,Netflix,Television,The Gentlemen

