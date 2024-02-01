Family Guy first aired 25 years ago today

And the world was never the same again

What were you doing 25 years ago? Were you so young you can’t remember? Just about to start primary school? Gearing up for university?

Well, if you were Seth MacFarlane you were about to release one of the most successful and outrageous television shows of all time.

Yes, 25 years ago today (February 1) the first episode of Family Guy was aired, launching the Griffin family, Brian, Quagmire, Cleveland and many more into the lives of millions.

Since then, there have been 418 episodes across 22 seasons, and Seth MacFarlane has become a worldwide comedy star.

In a post on Instagram to mark the occasion, MacFarlane wrote: “25 years ago today, Family Guy premiered to tepid reviews! And a quarter of a century later, they’re still as tepid as ever! Congrats to us all on our tepidness!”

Over the years, there have been countless cutaways, barely-repeatable jokes, endless controversies and a number of hit adult cartoons that Family Guy managed to pave the way for.

Five years ago on its 20th anniversary, we reflected on the ‘show that changed the world of television.” You can read that here.

