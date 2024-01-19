Search icon

19th Jan 2024

Viewers are saying new Ted series is as good as Family Guy at its peak

Stephen Porzio

Having already broken a record Stateside, the Ted series is coming to our screens very soon.

The prequel TV series to the smash-hit comedy movie franchise Ted has premiered in the US to a very positive fan reception.

And with it coming from the creator of Family Guy, Seth MacFarlane, several viewers have even drawn comparisons between the Ted show and the animated series at its peak.

The Ted franchise revolves around the titular teddy bear (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) that magically comes to life after his child owner, John, makes a wish for this upon a shooting star.

While the movies focused on the teddy bear’s relationship with John as an adult (where he was played by Mark Wahlberg), the new series is set in the ’90s and focuses on Ted’s interactions with John as a teenager (now played by Max Burkholder, The Purge).

Co-starring Alana Ubach (Euphoria), Giorgia Whigham (The Punisher) and Scott Grimes (Band of Brothers), the Ted show was on JOE’s list of the 24 most exciting shows coming in 2024.

The series has since premiered on Peacock in the States, where it broke a record for the streamer – having the biggest three-day debut ever for one of its original series.

It also currently holds a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, while many have taken to social media to post funny clips from the sitcom.

@princemarcus30 Ted – We Had An Indian Kid #princemarcus #capcut #princemarcus27 #ted #tedpeacock #sethmcfarlane #markwahlberg ♬ Sound of seconds(69453) – WALKER

And several viewers have even gone as far as to compare the Ted show favourably to Family Guy at its best.

You can see a sample of these comments right here.

And for those excited to check out the Ted series on this side of the world, the show will be landing on Sky Max and NOW on 9 February.

