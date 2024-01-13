People questioning how Family Guy never got cancelled after clip goes viral

“How did this show never get cancelled?”

There are lots of shows and films that wouldn’t get away with their contents in this day and age.

However, the latest show to be re-examined is Family Guy, which has left people baffled after a rather scandalous clip went viral.

Although it is fair to say the Seth MacFarlane-created show has never been without controversy, people think there’s no chance it could be aired today.

One clip in particular to garner a lot of attention is from when Chris, Peter, Lois and Megan, and Brian the dog go to visit the Ground Zero memorial for the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“So, this is where the first guy got AIDS,” Peter says in the clip.

Obviously, this is not what the Ground Zero memorial signifies at all. Thankfully, Brian lets Peter know this after he makes the comment.

This isn’t where the cancellable-level of comedy ends, though, as Peter goes on to claim that Saddam Hussain ‘did this’.

He goes on to further accuse ‘Iraqi Army, some guys from Iraq’ and ‘that one lady who visited Iraq that one time’ of being responsible.

“No. Peter Iraq had nothing to do with this. It was a bunch of Saudi Arabians, Lebanese and Egyptians financed by a Saudi Arabian guy living in Afghanistan and sheltered by Pakistanis,” Brian responds.

How did this show never get cancelled? pic.twitter.com/UNXdt8Zhf1 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 10, 2024

As the clip has recently resurfaced on social media, people have been left baffled as to how they ever got away with this in the first place.

The snippet comes from Season Seven Episode Four of the show, which aired back in 2008.

Although this seems fairly recent, it is actually nearly 20 years ago now, so it just goes to show how much society has changed since then.

Viewers took to social media to share their thoughts as to how Family Guy is still going today, despite having had its fair share of controversy.

“Seth McFarlane has a lifelong hall pass from the American people. It’s in his media contract,” one person joked.

A second said: “I’m genuinely flabbergasted! This show is like an evergreen miracle.”

Another put: “South Park and Family Guy wouldn’t have made it to the screens if it was created now!”