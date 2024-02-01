Search icon

01st Feb 2024

Brits can’t get enough of ‘unreal’ and ‘incredibly witty’ thriller series

Charlie Herbert

Brits can't get enough of 'unreal' and 'incredibly witty' Slow Horses

‘One of the best shows I’ve watched in a long time’

January may be at an end, but let’s be honest, February isn’t much better so many of us are still looking for some cracking television to fill the dark evenings.

So far this year, many of you will have been watching shows such as The Traitors or Fool Me Once, or rediscovering some brilliant series from the last few years.

But there’s one show that is quickly staking a claim as one of the best series of recent years – Slow Horses.

The Apple TV show follows Gary Oldman as the head of an MI5 department for dysfunctional British intelligence agents who have been to Slough House for mistakes they’ve made in the past.

Often manipulated by their counterparts at Regents Park, the team end up discovering a case which could have nation-wide consequences.

Oldman is just one of a stellar cast that includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke.

Since its first season in 2022, the series has received critical acclaim and last November the third series of the show was released to rave reviews.

You can watch the trailer for the first series below.

People have been raving about the series on social media, with one writing: “Slow horses is one of the best shows on Apple TV.”

Another said: “Highly recommend the tv show Slow horses! Just finish season 3 and it unreal!”

Someone else penned: “I’m usually a big wimp when it comes to intense TV shows, my anxiety can’t handle them very well, but holy s**t, Slow Horses has to be one of the best TV shows I’ve watched in a long time!”

“Finished Slow Horses. It’s one of the best series I’ve seen. Really worth a watch,” a fourth added.

In particular, Gary Oldman has come in for praise from fans. One person wrote: “Finished the first series of Slow Horses, what a treat. Gary Oldman in particular is spectacular.”

Another said: “What a tremendous TV show! It’s dark, gripping and incredibly witty. The casting is superb, especially Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb.”

Critics agreed as well, with Oldman receiving a Golden Globe nomination for his performance.

There’s good news for fans as well, with the show being renewed for a fifth season.

Slow Horses is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the UK and Ireland.

Apple TV,Gary Oldman,slow horses

