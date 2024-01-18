Search icon

Entertainment

18th Jan 2024

Critically-acclaimed British crime drama is ‘better than Peaky Blinders’

Nina McLaughlin

Viewers have compared a British drama to that of Peaky Blinders

The cold snap this week has understandably got a lot of us wanting to stay indoors, but when it comes to keeping yourself entertained it can be a tricky decision to make.

Thankfully, there’s been no shortage of brilliant TV this January, from Fool Me Once to The Traitors, there is something for everyone.

However, if you’ve already exhausted these options, it’s time to look into the archives and find a show from past years that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

You won’t have to look too far back to find a gem, though, as viewers have hailed 2020’s Gangs of London an incredible watch.

Based on the video game of the same name, the series stars Joe Cole, Sope Disiru, Lucian Msamati and Michelle Fairley among others.

It first aired on Sky, and the story follows the tale of criminal gangs who fight to gain the upper hand over London.

With the second season having been released back in 2022, there’s a fair amount of episodes to sink your teeth into.

Gangs of London is Peaky Blinders with a modern twist.”

For lovers of Peaky Blinders, it’s the perfect show, with some viewers even saying Gangs of London is even better.

People have shared their love for it all over social media

“Gangs of London is extremely underrated,” one person wrote.

A second put: “Just finished Gangs of London season 2 and damn can’t wait for season 3.”

“This Gangs of London series is better than Peaky Blinders,” another said.

While a fourth wrote: “Gangs of London, 10/10 show mate. Nobody does crime dramas like the British . . . The violence in this show is almost cinematic.”

Topics:

