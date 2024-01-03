Netflix viewers praise Michelle Keegan after binge-watching new thriller Fool Me Once

Michelle Keegan is the woman of the moment

The new murder thriller from Harlan Coben, Fool Me Once, has finally dropped, and viewers can’t stop raving about Michelle Keegan’s performance.

She stars as Maya, who is coping with the death of her husband.

However, the tale takes a turn once he later shows up on her toddler’s nanny cam, and she realises that things aren’t quite as they seem.

With the rest of the cast including Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley, Fool Me Once is based on the Harlan Coben book of the same name.

It's never who you think.



Michelle Keegan, Joanna Lumley, Richard Armitage and Adeel Akhtar star in Fool Me Once from @harlancoben. Now streaming, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/AFjxe9u27J — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 1, 2024

The series synopsis reads: “Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) leads the homicide investigation into Joe’s death while grappling with secrets of his own.

“Meanwhile, Maya’s niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother’s murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected?

“Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever.”

Viewers are teased with the prospect that Joe had “stumbled upon something big” before his death, and it’s fair to say our curiosity has been piqued.

Fool Me Once is streaming now

Now the show has finally dropped, and it’s everything viewers wanted and more, with people taking to social media to share their excitement.

“I CANT LOOK AWAY IM HOOKED,” one person wrote about the show.

A second said: “What a series! Binged them all today! A must watch.”

“Did I binge-watch all 8 episodes of #FoolMeOnce in one day? Of course I did. Joanna Lumley and Michelle Keegan are a tour de force! So many good twists and turns and a genuinely surprising ending,” a third wrote.

No YOU were up to 3am binge watching #FoolMeOnce the night before you were due back at work this morning.



Merry New Year!!! pic.twitter.com/G5c6Y2fYtr — The Gay Divorcee (@The_GayDivorcee) January 2, 2024

Michelle Keegan in particular has been praised for her performance.

“This show was SO good Michelle Keegan is amazing,” one person wrote.

A second said: “WOW WOW WOW!! What a series! Definitely recommend if you’re looking for something new to watch! Incredible acting from Michelle Keegan.”

While a third put: “By far the best series I’ve watched in ages. Michelle Keegan’s acting is top notch as per.”

“Michelle Keegan is unmatched in acting. EVERY SINGLE TIME,” a fourth wrote.

Related links:

‘Intense’ Netflix thriller called ’10/10′ as people hooked in first few minutes

One of the better psychological thrillers of the last decade is streaming on Netflix

Netflix viewers ‘never seen so many d**ks’ as in new ‘bats**t’ series