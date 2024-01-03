Search icon

Entertainment

03rd Jan 2024

Netflix viewers praise Michelle Keegan after binge-watching new thriller Fool Me Once

Nina McLaughlin

Michelle Keegan is the woman of the moment

The new murder thriller from Harlan Coben, Fool Me Once, has finally dropped, and viewers can’t stop raving about Michelle Keegan’s performance.

She stars as Maya, who is coping with the death of her husband.

However, the tale takes a turn once he later shows up on her toddler’s nanny cam, and she realises that things aren’t quite as they seem.

With the rest of the cast including Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley, Fool Me Once is based on the Harlan Coben book of the same name.

The series synopsis reads: “Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) leads the homicide investigation into Joe’s death while grappling with secrets of his own.

“Meanwhile, Maya’s niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother’s murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected?

Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever.”

Viewers are teased with the prospect that Joe had “stumbled upon something big” before his death, and it’s fair to say our curiosity has been piqued.

Fool Me Once is streaming now

Now the show has finally dropped, and it’s everything viewers wanted and more, with people taking to social media to share their excitement.

“I CANT LOOK AWAY IM HOOKED,” one person wrote about the show.

A second said: “What a series! Binged them all today! A must watch.”

“Did I binge-watch all 8 episodes of #FoolMeOnce in one day? Of course I did. Joanna Lumley and Michelle Keegan are a tour de force! So many good twists and turns and a genuinely surprising ending,” a third wrote.

Michelle Keegan in particular has been praised for her performance.

“This show was SO good Michelle Keegan is amazing,” one person wrote.

A second said: “WOW WOW WOW!! What a series! Definitely recommend if you’re looking for something new to watch! Incredible acting from Michelle Keegan.”

While a third put: “By far the best series I’ve watched in ages. Michelle Keegan’s acting is top notch as per.”

“Michelle Keegan is unmatched in acting. EVERY SINGLE TIME,” a fourth wrote.

Related links:

‘Intense’ Netflix thriller called ’10/10′ as people hooked in first few minutes

One of the better psychological thrillers of the last decade is streaming on Netflix

Netflix viewers ‘never seen so many d**ks’ as in new ‘bats**t’ series

Topics:

harlan coben,Michelle Keegan,Netflix,thriller

RELATED ARTICLES

The Harlan Coben series you can binge on Netflix after Fool Me Once

fool me once

The Harlan Coben series you can binge on Netflix after Fool Me Once

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix viewers praise ‘absolutely outstanding’ crime thriller series after binge-watching in one day

harlan coben

Netflix viewers praise ‘absolutely outstanding’ crime thriller series after binge-watching in one day

By JOE

One of the scariest movies of recent years has just been added to Netflix

Horror

One of the scariest movies of recent years has just been added to Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Marvel confirms Chris Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy character is bisexual

Chris Pratt

Marvel confirms Chris Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy character is bisexual

By Wil Jones

6 important moments you might’ve missed on last night’s Love Island

Love Island

6 important moments you might’ve missed on last night’s Love Island

By Ciara Knight

Hugh Grant kindly offers £1,000 for the return of blind WW2 veteran’s medals

Movies

Hugh Grant kindly offers £1,000 for the return of blind WW2 veteran’s medals

By Paul Moore

OFFICIAL: Season 2 of Mindhunter is coming

Netflix

OFFICIAL: Season 2 of Mindhunter is coming

By Paul Moore

Watch Will Ferrell take down Mark Wahlberg with a series of funny insults

Film

Watch Will Ferrell take down Mark Wahlberg with a series of funny insults

By JOE

Great news because every episode of The IT Crowd has returned to Netflix

TV

Great news because every episode of The IT Crowd has returned to Netflix

By Paul Moore

Nearly 200 names linked to Jeffrey Epstein have been released

Nearly 200 names linked to Jeffrey Epstein have been released

By Joseph Loftus

Ally Pally crowd drown out trophy presentation with chants of ‘there’s only one Luke Littler’

Darts

Ally Pally crowd drown out trophy presentation with chants of ‘there’s only one Luke Littler’

By Callum Boyle

Luke Humphries opens up on mental health battles after World Darts Championship win

Darts

Luke Humphries opens up on mental health battles after World Darts Championship win

By Callum Boyle

Luke Humphries says Luke Littler is ‘one of the best players in the world’

Darts

Luke Humphries says Luke Littler is ‘one of the best players in the world’

By Callum Boyle

Luke Humphries defeats Luke Littler to win World Darts Championships

Darts

Luke Humphries defeats Luke Littler to win World Darts Championships

By Callum Boyle

How to watch Luke Littler darts final tonight if you don’t have a Sky subscription

Darts

How to watch Luke Littler darts final tonight if you don’t have a Sky subscription

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix’s latest horror-comedy looks like an absolute riot

Movies

Netflix’s latest horror-comedy looks like an absolute riot

By Paul Moore

Bodies hang from cranes as Taliban restore public executions

abduction

Bodies hang from cranes as Taliban restore public executions

By Danny Jones

WATCH: Powerlifter easily smashes a 143kg overhead press while wearing flip-flops

Fitness

WATCH: Powerlifter easily smashes a 143kg overhead press while wearing flip-flops

By Alex Roberts

Police search caravan site yards from bench where Nicola Bulley’s phone found

Lancashire

Police search caravan site yards from bench where Nicola Bulley’s phone found

By Charlie Herbert

College graduate cries about her first 9 to 5 job on TikTok

College graduate cries about her first 9 to 5 job on TikTok

By Joseph Loftus

Here’s why you still have to wear a mask on London transport services

Covid restrictions

Here’s why you still have to wear a mask on London transport services

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories