Here is where to watch all 10 of this year’s Oscar Best Picture nominees

You have the weekend to catch up on the nominees before the winner is named

The 2024 Oscars are right around the corner, with this year’s Academy Awards taking place on Sunday, 10 March 2024 at 11pm UK time.

This gives cinephiles just a couple of days to catch up on all the films nominated.

How can I watch the films nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars at home?

To make this task easier for viewers, we’ve compiled information on where they can stream all of the movies competing for Best Picture at the Oscars right here:

American Fiction

Still in certain cinemas now.

Anatomy of a Fall

Still in certain cinemas now. Also available to rent on Apple TV, Curzon, Google Play, Microsoft and Rakuten TV.

Still in certain cinemas now. Also available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft and Rakuten TV.

The Holdovers

Still in certain cinemas now. Also available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft and Rakuten TV.

Streaming on Apple TV+. Still in certain cinemas now.

Streaming on Netflix.

Still in certain cinemas now. Also available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft and Rakuten TV.

Past Lives

Available to stream on Netflix. Still in certain cinemas now. Also available to rent on Apple TV, Curzon Home Cinema, Google Play, Microsoft and Rakuten TV.

Poor Things

Available to stream on Disney+. Still in certain cinemas now.

The Zone of Interest

Still in certain cinemas now. Available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft and Rakuten TV.

How to watch the other Oscar-nominated films

Meanwhile, if you want more of this year’s Oscar nominees to stream at home The After, El Conde, Nimona, Nyad, Rustin, Society of the Snow and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar are all streaming on Netflix.

As well as this, May December, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are available to stream on Sky Movies and NOW, while Bobi Wine: The People’s President, The Creator, Elemental, Flamin’ Hot, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Last Repair Shop and Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó can be watched via Disney+.

