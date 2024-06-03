Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Emma Jones dies aged 32

The singer had appeared on the show back in 2015

Former Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Emma Jones has died aged 32 following a battle with cancer.

The singer appeared on the ITV show in 2015 when she stunned the judges with her audition in which she sang Ave Maria.

Aged just 23 when she appeared on the show, she ended up making it to the live semi finals.

A post on her Facebook page announced the tragic news that she had passed away in February this year.

It read: “I’m sorry to have to tell you that Emma Jones has died. She died on Valentines Day after being diagnosed with multiple organ cancer.

“The doctor thinks it began as ovarian cancer and spread to other organs.”

Emma was from Wigton, Cumbria, and her partner John Hasting told local paper the News & Star he would miss her “personality, smile and gorgeous voice.”

He said: “As a person she was lovely, everyone wanted to be with her.”

John recalled how Emma had become a local celebrity after her appearance on Britain’s Got Talent, with locals often asking for pictures with her.

During his eulogy at her funeral, John said: “Like everyone else in Cumbria, I was both proud and touched by her exploits on Britain’s Got Talent, when she overcame her nerves to wow the judges and viewers – the applause made her cry, but I knew these were good tears.

“It’s a great shame that we will never see her again, but we still have her performances online to cherish and fondly remember her by.”

Following the announcement of her passing, many sent their condolences to Emma’s family and friends.

One person wrote: “Rest in heavenly peace, Emma. Lead the angels in choir and I so wish we could all hear that angelic beauty..not enough of you in your earthly life.”

Another commented: “I had just rewatched her BGT audition. Her performance of Ave Maria was so pure and lovely. She was a tender soul with an amazing gift. What a tragic loss. Rest with the angels, beautiful girl.”

A third said: “So sad to learn of her recent passing, having just seen her BGT audition today for the first time and been moved to tears by her beautiful voice. May she rest peacefully.”

