Britain’s Got Talent fans slam ‘fixed’ final as 2024 winner is crowned

‘Total fix’

Britain’s Got Talent viewers have claimed the final was a “fix” after this year’s winner was crowned.

On Sunday evening, the final of the 17th series of the ITV show took place, as 11 acts competed for the the £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

The finalists this year included a choir, a magician, a Ghanaian dancing duo and a Japanese skipping group.

But it was singer Sydnie Christmas who won the crown, with magician Jack Rhodes finishing in second, whilst dancing duo Abigail & Afronitaaa were third.

Christmas performed a show-stopping rendition of musical classic ‘Over the Rainbow’ and became the first female singer to win Britain’s Got Talent.

Speaking after her win, an emotional Christmas said: “I cannot believe the amount of love I’ve felt since it aired. It’s absolutely – oh my god. I am overwhelmed with love and I wish for one day that everyone feels the way I do. It’s amazing, thank you so much.”

Christmas had impressed the judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, on the night but it was the public vote alone that decided the result for the final.

This didn’t stop some from claiming Christmas’s win was a “fix” though, with people unhappy that the show had been won by someone with professional training as a singer.

Taking to social media after the BGT final, one person wrote: “So unfair she’s already been in Westend …. Total fix.”

Someone else said: “Another @BGT fix another person who is trained in singing and theatre who has been on stage before… amazing singer but there were other acts who should have had their chance! Ah well…”

Another @BGT fix 🙄 another person who is trained in singing and theatre who has been on stage before… amazing singer but there were other acts who should have had their chance! Ah well… #BGT — Lauren Webster (@LaurenyWebster) June 2, 2024

A third commented: “Confirming this show is a complete fix. A professional should never have been allowed to audition in the first place.”

Confirming this show is a complete fix. A professional should never have been allowed to audition in the first place 👎 — Amy | Pokemon and F1 💙 (@AmyTeamLH) June 2, 2024

Meanwhile, others reckoned the show’s producers had shown favouritism to Christmas by making her the last act to perform in the final.

“This sounds like a massive fix. The last performances is a person who sings,” someone said:

Another wrote: “What an absolute FIX…. would Sydney have won had she been on first?? Always put the one they want to win on last so their performance sticks in heads.”

