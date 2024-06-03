Search icon

Entertainment

03rd Jun 2024

Britain’s Got Talent fans slam ‘fixed’ final as 2024 winner is crowned

Charlie Herbert

britain's got talent final won by sydnie christmas

‘Total fix’

Britain’s Got Talent viewers have claimed the final was a “fix” after this year’s winner was crowned.

On Sunday evening, the final of the 17th series of the ITV show took place, as 11 acts competed for the the £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

The finalists this year included a choir, a magician, a Ghanaian dancing duo and a Japanese skipping group.

But it was singer Sydnie Christmas who won the crown, with magician Jack Rhodes finishing in second, whilst dancing duo Abigail & Afronitaaa were third.

Christmas performed a show-stopping rendition of musical classic ‘Over the Rainbow’ and became the first female singer to win Britain’s Got Talent.

Speaking after her win, an emotional Christmas said: “I cannot believe the amount of love I’ve felt since it aired. It’s absolutely – oh my god. I am overwhelmed with love and I wish for one day that everyone feels the way I do. It’s amazing, thank you so much.”

Christmas had impressed the judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, on the night but it was the public vote alone that decided the result for the final.

This didn’t stop some from claiming Christmas’s win was a “fix” though, with people unhappy that the show had been won by someone with professional training as a singer.

Taking to social media after the BGT final, one person wrote: “So unfair she’s already been in Westend …. Total fix.”

Someone else said: “Another @BGT fix another person who is trained in singing and theatre who has been on stage before… amazing singer but there were other acts who should have had their chance! Ah well…”

A third commented: “Confirming this show is a complete fix. A professional should never have been allowed to audition in the first place.”

Meanwhile, others reckoned the show’s producers had shown favouritism to Christmas by making her the last act to perform in the final.

“This sounds like a massive fix. The last performances is a person who sings,” someone said:

Another wrote: “What an absolute FIX…. would Sydney have won had she been on first?? Always put the one they want to win on last so their performance sticks in heads.”

Related links:

Oscar-winning film with huge Rotten Tomatoes score just landed on Netflix

Eminem blasts Megan Thee Stallion in new song referencing her shooting

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron’s x-rated scene sparks controversy

WATCH: Old People Try Vapes & Toxic Waste Sour Sweets

Topics:

BGT,britain's got talent,ITV,sydnie christmas,Television

RELATED ARTICLES

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Emma Jones dies aged 32

BGT

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Emma Jones dies aged 32

By Charlie Herbert

Amanda Holden wears ‘naked dress’ on BGT after risking Ofcom complaints

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden wears ‘naked dress’ on BGT after risking Ofcom complaints

By Charlie Herbert

Britain’s Got Talent hit with Ofcom complaints after fans slam ‘tasteless’ act

britain's got talent

Britain’s Got Talent hit with Ofcom complaints after fans slam ‘tasteless’ act

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Oscar winning film with huge Rotten Tomatoes score just landed on Netflix

Oscar winning film with huge Rotten Tomatoes score just landed on Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron’s x-rated scene sparks controversy

Entertainment

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron’s x-rated scene sparks controversy

By Ryan Price

Eminem blasts Megan Thee Stallion in new song referencing her shooting

celebrity

Eminem blasts Megan Thee Stallion in new song referencing her shooting

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

Film

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

A brilliant but underseen mystery thriller movie is on TV tonight

February

A brilliant but underseen mystery thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Robert de Niro celebrates first birthday of daughter Gia

celebrity

Robert de Niro celebrates first birthday of daughter Gia

By Ryan Price

People think they’ve worked out who the mystery Premier League footballer was from charity game

Football

People think they’ve worked out who the mystery Premier League footballer was from charity game

By Callum Boyle

Man United discover Europa League fate following relegation fears

Europa League

Man United discover Europa League fate following relegation fears

By Callum Boyle

Kevin Sinfield pays moving tribute to ‘wonderful friend’ Rob Burrow

Kevin Sinfield

Kevin Sinfield pays moving tribute to ‘wonderful friend’ Rob Burrow

By Charlie Herbert

Rugby legend Rob Burrow has died aged 41

Rugby legend Rob Burrow has died aged 41

By Joseph Loftus

Oscar winning film with huge Rotten Tomatoes score just landed on Netflix

Oscar winning film with huge Rotten Tomatoes score just landed on Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

Kylian Mbappe signs contract with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe signs contract with Real Madrid

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron’s x-rated scene sparks controversy

Entertainment

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron’s x-rated scene sparks controversy

By Ryan Price

Adele goes on huge expletive filled rant at homophobe in audience

Adele goes on huge expletive filled rant at homophobe in audience

By Joseph Loftus

Jamie Carragher gets told off while talking to Toni Kroos after Champions League final

Champions League final

Jamie Carragher gets told off while talking to Toni Kroos after Champions League final

By Ryan Price

Mourinho calls for FIFA and UEFA to step in after Real Madrid win Champions League again

Borussia Dortmund

Mourinho calls for FIFA and UEFA to step in after Real Madrid win Champions League again

By Ryan Price

The Sagrada Familia finally has a completion date after 140 years in the making

Barcelona

The Sagrada Familia finally has a completion date after 140 years in the making

By Nina McLaughlin

Parade of planets to appear in the night sky and here’s how you could see it

Astronomy

Parade of planets to appear in the night sky and here’s how you could see it

By Ryan Price

Load more stories