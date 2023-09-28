Girl, 15, stabbed to death as she protected pal ‘rowing with ex’ on Croydon bus

The girl’s family rushed to the scene but did not make it before she passed away

The teenager stabbed to death in Croydon on Wednesday had reportedly intervened to stop a knife-wielding schoolboy who had chased his ex-girlfriend off the bus.

The Sun reported Thursday that the boy had tried to give his ex flowers and a note on the No60 double-decker bus after they recently separated.

The ex, the tabloid claimed was returning a bag of items to him, then a row broke out at which point he allegedly pulled out a foot-long zombie knife.

The deceased is said to have lept to her pal’s defence after getting off a bus near Whitgift shopping centre around 8.30am.

The girl, named as ‘Eliyanna’ in numerous tributes at the scene, died around 50 minutes after being stabbed in the neck. Her family rushed to the scene but are said to have not made it before she passed away.

It was initially reported that the ex-girlfriend was the victim.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested around an hour after the incident and remains in custody.

The Mirror reported that Eliyanna, whose surname has not been revealed, knew her attacker, while witnesses have told PA they had not been in a relationship.

An envelope discovered near to the scene bore the note, “I love you so much and I never met someone with a better smile and better eyes than what you have, special girl”. It’s not been confirmed who it was written by.

Anthony King, chairman of My Ends – a project helping combat youth violence in Croydon, was with the girl’s family after the incident and said they were “heartbroken”, The Mirror reported.

He added: “She had a bright future ahead of her. She was in her GCSE year.”

King described the girl as an “absolutely incredible young lady” and told of how others said she was “jovial, very comedic”.

The girl was in her GCSE year at Old Palace of John Whitgift, a £19,000-a-year private school.

The school said: “We are deeply shocked by the senseless and tragic death of our much-loved and valued friend and pupil.

“It will take some time for the Old Palace community to come to terms with this terrible news, and we will offer support to our pupils as we try to do so.

“Above all, we send our love and deepest sympathies to the girl’s family at this unimaginably ­distressing time.”

Met Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley visited the scene to be briefed by officers.

Chief superintendent Andy Brittain said the incident was “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

“I know the officers who responded, and our emergency service colleagues, are devastated at the victim’s death.”

He added: “This is an emotion I share and I know people across Croydon will be feeling the same.”

