Girl, 15, stabbed to death outside London shopping centre

A boy has since been arrested

A 15-year-old girl has died after being stabbed on a London bus.

Footage shared on social media showed numerous police cars and ambulance vehicles near a bus in Croydon earlier this morning (September 27).

The Metropolitan Police have since confirmed that a boy, who they believe knew the victim, has been arrested.

A white tent was put up within a police cordon close to a red London bus within the area.

Police were called to Wellesley Road at about 08:30hrs, but the girl later died at the scene.



Story here 👉 https://t.co/J6RJgwFciT



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/abpYUqYIht — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 27, 2023

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain said: “Our immediate thoughts are with this young girl’s family who are facing the most tragic of news. Our officers are with the girl’s family to support them.

“I am in contact with the local community, who are clearly as concerned as we are about this tragic incident. I shall continue to update them throughout the day.

“My officers were immediately on scene to provide first aid and support paramedics.

“Acting on information provided to them, officers also worked closely with colleagues from across the Met and the British Transport Police to track a teenager in connection with the stabbing.

“I can confirm that an arrest was made at about 09:45hrs in the Croydon area. At this early stage we believe that he may have known her.

“A crime scene will be in place for some time, and I am grateful for the cooperation of residents.”

The attack is not believed to have taken place on the bus.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information that can help officers can call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1601/27Sep.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.