Girl, 15, ‘stabbed to death after rejecting flowers from boy on bus’

The incident happened at around 8:30am this morning

Earlier today (September 27), news emerged that a 15-year-old girl had died after being stabbed in London.

Footage shared on social media showed numerous police cars and ambulance vehicles near a bus in Croydon earlier this morning.

The Metropolitan Police later confirmed that a boy, who they believe knew the victim, had been arrested.

Now, multiple eyewitnesses have claimed that the killer had tried to give the girl flowers moments before she was stabbed to death.

Chevanice Thomas, who works on the nearby Landsdown Building site, said her friend saw a group of schoolchildren and adults running from the scene immediately after the stabbing at around 8:30am this morning.

According to the Daily Record, Thomas said: “Apparently she [the victim] broke up with her boyfriend yesterday.

“My friend said there was people with their children running everywhere. The only person who stayed was the bus driver. A lot of people got out their vehicles and started running. My friend said they were off the bus, talking, the boy and the girl.

“The boy gave her flowers, but she didn’t want anything to do with him. Then he got violent and stabbed her. My friend said the knife was like a sword. My friend was on [the opposite side of the road]. She crossed over just before she got stabbed.

“She took a video… when she saw the police officer trying to compress the wound and the blood gushed out she couldn’t watch anymore. It was a packed bus… kids and parents were running everywhere.”

The Mirror reports that another woman who was also at the scene explained that her friend was on board the bus and witnessed the girl arguing with a boy just moments before the stabbing.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, also claimed that the boy attempted to give her flowers before fatally stabbing her.

She said: “The boy was with a group and he gave her flowers. She didn’t want it. They were arguing, the whole bus could hear, and then it spilled off the bus apparently.

“It’s so sad but I can’t say I’m shocked. We have had stabbings in Croydon before. This is what happens now.”

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain said: “Our immediate thoughts are with this young girl’s family who are facing the most tragic of news. Our officers are with the girl’s family to support them.

“I am in contact with the local community, who are clearly as concerned as we are about this tragic incident. I shall continue to update them throughout the day.

“My officers were immediately on scene to provide first aid and support paramedics.

“Acting on information provided to them, officers also worked closely with colleagues from across the Met and the British Transport Police to track a teenager in connection with the stabbing.

“I can confirm that an arrest was made at about 09:45hrs in the Croydon area. At this early stage we believe that he may have known her.

“A crime scene will be in place for some time, and I am grateful for the cooperation of residents.”

The attack is not believed to have taken place on the bus.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information that can help officers can call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1601/27Sep.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.