Search icon

Tech

07th Aug 2023

iPhone users complaining their phone is useless after less than a year due to bad battery

Joseph Loftus

“My iPhone 14 Pro is officially useless.”

I’m hardly some disciple of the android revolution, but whenever you think of iPhone’s these days, one of the first things that comes to mind is bad battery.

Apply have been accused countless times nowadays of manufacturing products which are designed to fail after a handful of years.

They’ve been accused of making mandatory updates which will completely ruin your phone.

And now they’re being criticised for battery health rendering phones more or less useless.

Apple Hub, a verified Twitter account which is not affiliated with Apple, shared to X: “My iPhone 14 Pro is officially useless. After ten months, my battery health has dropped under 90%.

A screenshot was shared with the tweet showing the ‘Battery’ section of the phone’s setting, revealing that the phone now has a maximum battery capacity of 98%.

The image explains: “This is a measure of battery capacity relative to when it was new. Lower capacity may result in fewer hours of usage between charges.”

Many other people commented their own similar stories in the replies, with one person saying: “Honestly what is up with the iPhone 14 Pro battery? I bought it the day of the launch.”

Another wrote: “My iPhone XR after more than 3.5 years”, alongside an image revealing the maximum battery capacity is just 81%.

A third revealed their phone was at 87% commenting: “12 Pro Max after nearly three years.”

One person offered some charging advice writing: “I have 13 pro max since launch. Just dropped to below 100% battery health a couple of months ago. At 98% now. I always slow charge using QI. Always keeping the SoC between 20-80%. Do this and you are golden.”

Personally, I’ve never paid much attention to the maximum capacity section. I just notice one day my phone’s running fine, and the next it’s on its last legs.

Related Links:

iPhone owners told to upgrade their device before September

iPhone users warned of hidden ‘vampire’ setting that drains your battery

iPhone users complain new Apple update is killing their battery life

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Girl, 9, eating ice cream and playing on scooter when neighbour crossed street and shot her dead

Chicago

Girl, 9, eating ice cream and playing on scooter when neighbour crossed street and shot her dead

By Steve Hopkins

Harry Kane has agreed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has agreed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich

By Steve Hopkins

Sacha Baron Cohen is reviving his legendary character Ali G

Ali G

Sacha Baron Cohen is reviving his legendary character Ali G

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Is this Star Wars droid already the must-have toy for Christmas?

Movies

Is this Star Wars droid already the must-have toy for Christmas?

By JOE

Genius! A vending machine that dispenses piping hot fries (Video)

Chips

Genius! A vending machine that dispenses piping hot fries (Video)

By JOE

Here’s why every gamer needs NBA 2K17 in their lives

NBA

Here’s why every gamer needs NBA 2K17 in their lives

By Carl Anka

This is what the ‘i’ in iPhone actually stands for

Apple

This is what the ‘i’ in iPhone actually stands for

By JOE

Fire brigade issue serious warning to public about overcharging devices

Fire

Fire brigade issue serious warning to public about overcharging devices

By JOE

Why are they doing this: Boston Dynamics release new footage of running jumping super trooper

atlas

Why are they doing this: Boston Dynamics release new footage of running jumping super trooper

By Oli Dugmore

Lil Tay announces she is alive amid death ‘hoax’

Lil Tay announces she is alive amid death ‘hoax’

By Joseph Loftus

West Ham reject €101,000,000 bid from Man City for Lucas Paqueta

Football

West Ham reject €101,000,000 bid from Man City for Lucas Paqueta

By Charlie Herbert

Man rejected for job interview before he’d even made it past reception

Business

Man rejected for job interview before he’d even made it past reception

By Jack Peat

Big Brother contestant kicked off show after using N-word

big brother

Big Brother contestant kicked off show after using N-word

By Charlie Herbert

Saw Jigsaw actor praised for response after kid asked ‘do you want to play a game’

Saw Jigsaw actor praised for response after kid asked ‘do you want to play a game’

By Steve Hopkins

Supermarket closes after outbreak of spiders whose bite causes ‘permanent erections’

Erectile dysfunction

Supermarket closes after outbreak of spiders whose bite causes ‘permanent erections’

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Jesse Lingard gets Man United teammates to do Dele Alli’s hand celebration

Dele Alli

Jesse Lingard gets Man United teammates to do Dele Alli’s hand celebration

By Simon Lloyd

Man City could be set for a massive injury boost ahead of Manchester derby

David Silva

Man City could be set for a massive injury boost ahead of Manchester derby

By Kevin Beirne

Sven-Goran Eriksson opens up about his raw sexual magnetism

China

Sven-Goran Eriksson opens up about his raw sexual magnetism

By Wayne Farry

Will football ever solve its racism problem?

Carlton Cole

Will football ever solve its racism problem?

By JOE

Why blueberries should be your new pre-workout

Diet

Why blueberries should be your new pre-workout

By Lianna Carini

Amir Khan posts image of ‘low blow’ to social media and claims he’s ‘peeing blood’

Amir Khan

Amir Khan posts image of ‘low blow’ to social media and claims he’s ‘peeing blood’

By JOE

Load more stories