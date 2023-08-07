iPhone users complaining their phone is useless after less than a year due to bad battery

“My iPhone 14 Pro is officially useless.”

I’m hardly some disciple of the android revolution, but whenever you think of iPhone’s these days, one of the first things that comes to mind is bad battery.

Apply have been accused countless times nowadays of manufacturing products which are designed to fail after a handful of years.

They’ve been accused of making mandatory updates which will completely ruin your phone.

And now they’re being criticised for battery health rendering phones more or less useless.

My iPhone 14 Pro is officially useless 🙃



After 10 months, my battery health has dropped under 90% pic.twitter.com/wnsVIq5tjO — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) August 3, 2023

Apple Hub, a verified Twitter account which is not affiliated with Apple, shared to X: “My iPhone 14 Pro is officially useless. After ten months, my battery health has dropped under 90%.

A screenshot was shared with the tweet showing the ‘Battery’ section of the phone’s setting, revealing that the phone now has a maximum battery capacity of 98%.

The image explains: “This is a measure of battery capacity relative to when it was new. Lower capacity may result in fewer hours of usage between charges.”

Many other people commented their own similar stories in the replies, with one person saying: “Honestly what is up with the iPhone 14 Pro battery? I bought it the day of the launch.”

Honestly what is up with the iPhone 14 Pro battery? I bought it the day of the launch. pic.twitter.com/EbtmFJbhcD — Shreyash🎧 | Tech-Driven Life (@ShreyashGuptaaa) August 3, 2023

Another wrote: “My iPhone XR after more than 3.5 years”, alongside an image revealing the maximum battery capacity is just 81%.

A third revealed their phone was at 87% commenting: “12 Pro Max after nearly three years.”

One person offered some charging advice writing: “I have 13 pro max since launch. Just dropped to below 100% battery health a couple of months ago. At 98% now. I always slow charge using QI. Always keeping the SoC between 20-80%. Do this and you are golden.”

Personally, I’ve never paid much attention to the maximum capacity section. I just notice one day my phone’s running fine, and the next it’s on its last legs.

