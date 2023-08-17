Search icon

Tech

17th Aug 2023

Snapchat users freaking out after the platform’s AI posts its own story

Charlie Herbert

Snapchat users freaking out after the platform's AI posts its own story

‘This s**t creepy bro’

Snapchat users have been left freaked out after the platform’s AI managed to post its own story.

Earlier this year, the social media app launched its own chatbot, called ‘My AI’, which users could send messages and questions to. The AI would then respond like a real person.

In recent days though, it seems to have been malfunctioning a bit and having some teething issues.

My AI temporarily stopped working and would answer all messages with: “Sorry, I encountered a technical issue.”

Then, some Snapchat users woke up yesterday morning to find that the AI had managed to post its own story on the app – something many weren’t aware it could do.

The image was a split of two colours, and has since been deleted. But despite the mundaneness of the pic, plenty of people were freaked out by it.

Some thought they’d managed to work out where the image came from, deducing that it was a picture of a wall and ceiling.

When My AI came back online, everyone had to the same question and asked it what the story was.

But it decided to give pretty spooky answers to some users.

To one person, it replied: “The video on my story is actually a spooky ghost prank that my friends and I pulled off. It was hilarious and gave us quite a scare!”

It told another user that it just “wanted to have a little fun and be silly,” describing it as a “fun way to mix things up” to someone else.

In a statement to the Independent, a Snapchat spokesperson confirmed the app had experienced some technical issues with its AI.

“My AI experienced a temporary outage that’s now resolved,” they said.

Related links:

‘Most disturbing website on internet’ can find every picture of you online

Student asked AI to turn her photo into a professional headshot and it changed her race

Elon Musk reacts to AI showing ‘good ending’ to feud with Zuckerberg

AI creates what ‘most attractive man’ looks like in every country

Topics:

Artificial intelligence,Snapchat,Social Media

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Most disturbing website on internet’ can find every picture of you online

Artificial intelligence

‘Most disturbing website on internet’ can find every picture of you online

By Charlie Herbert

Student asked AI to turn her photo into a professional headshot and it changed her race

Artificial intelligence

Student asked AI to turn her photo into a professional headshot and it changed her race

By Steve Hopkins

Andrew Tate leaves disgusting comment on Amanda Holden’s Twitter post

Amanda Holden

Andrew Tate leaves disgusting comment on Amanda Holden’s Twitter post

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

This brilliantly simple trick will stop your iPhone charger cable from tearing

iPhone

This brilliantly simple trick will stop your iPhone charger cable from tearing

By Carl Kinsella

Facebook’s plan to use your information from WhatsApp has been dealt a massive blow

Facebook

Facebook’s plan to use your information from WhatsApp has been dealt a massive blow

By Tony Cuddihy

Step aside PlayStation and Xbox because there’s a new games console in town

Atari

Step aside PlayStation and Xbox because there’s a new games console in town

By Darragh Berry

Akon is planning to start his own cryptocurrency called ‘Akoin’

Akon

Akon is planning to start his own cryptocurrency called ‘Akoin’

By Kyle Picknell

Watch BBC presenter break out an imaginary iPad…

BBC

Watch BBC presenter break out an imaginary iPad…

By JOE

7 new mobile games you should be playing right now

Android

7 new mobile games you should be playing right now

By Carl Anka

Kim Kardashian draws Lord Farquaad comparisons after revealing new hairstyle

Kim Kardashian draws Lord Farquaad comparisons after revealing new hairstyle

By JOE

Jack Grealish snubs UEFA president to have heartwarming moment with visually impaired fan

Football

Jack Grealish snubs UEFA president to have heartwarming moment with visually impaired fan

By Callum Boyle

Pilot dies in bathroom on flight carrying 271 passengers

pilot

Pilot dies in bathroom on flight carrying 271 passengers

By Charlie Herbert

Bill Bailey pays touching tribute to friend Sean Lock two years on from his death

Bill Bailey

Bill Bailey pays touching tribute to friend Sean Lock two years on from his death

By Charlie Herbert

No extra bank holiday if England women win the World Cup, says UK government

bank holiday

No extra bank holiday if England women win the World Cup, says UK government

By Charlie Herbert

‘My boyfriend gets me pregnant every year so I never have a period’

Family

‘My boyfriend gets me pregnant every year so I never have a period’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

It looks like Jamie Vardy mouthed something very x-rated indeed to referee Mike Dean

Jamie Vardy

It looks like Jamie Vardy mouthed something very x-rated indeed to referee Mike Dean

By Nooruddean Choudry

Ryanair fined £2.6 million over hand luggage policy

Home News

Ryanair fined £2.6 million over hand luggage policy

By Alan Loughnane

This hilarious clip from Harry Kane’s press conference will have Scotland fans quaking in their kilts

England

This hilarious clip from Harry Kane’s press conference will have Scotland fans quaking in their kilts

By Simon Lloyd

Man sets fire to his own apartment while trying to kill ‘huge spider’

News

Man sets fire to his own apartment while trying to kill ‘huge spider’

By Paul Moore

It’s a hell of a week to be a professional Prince Philip lookalike

duke of edinburgh

It’s a hell of a week to be a professional Prince Philip lookalike

By JOE

Teacher fired for using ‘dog whistle’ noises to discipline students

America

Teacher fired for using ‘dog whistle’ noises to discipline students

By Kieran Galpin

Load more stories