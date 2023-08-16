Search icon

16th Aug 2023

Apple issues warning for people who charge their iPhone while they’re sleeping

Callum Boyle

Doing so could have major consequences

Most people find that there’s no better time to charge your iPhone than when you’re asleep at night.

Waking up in the morning, both fully recharged, it sets the tone for the rest of the day however Apple have warned that doing this could have major consequences.

Apple have told those of us who charge their phone while we’re asleep at night are at risk of causing a “fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to iPhone or other property”.

The risks are increased even further if your iPhone isn’t covered up and can’t ventilate properly while charging. Especially bad news for those of you who leave your phone under your pillow as this can lead to the phone overheating and even start a fire.

An official statement from Apple said: “Don’t sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source. Keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging. Take special care if you have a physical condition that affects your ability to detect heat against the body.”

Additionally, the tech company also wanted that using third-party chargers can also increase the risk of fires as some may not meet the required safety standards. Apple have recommended that all users look for “”Made for iPhone” cables that meet these requirements.

They added: “You can also charge iPhone with ‘Made for iPhone’ or other third-party cables and power adapters that are compliant with USB 2.0 or later and with applicable country regulations and international and regional safety standards. Other adapters may not meet applicable safety standards, and charging with such adapters could pose a risk of death or injury.”

Other pieces of advice Apple gave included not charging your device near water or any other liquid as well as disposing of chargers as soon as they become damaged/stop working.

