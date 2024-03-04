Wayne Rooney says he wants to be Man United’s next manager as new role announced

‘That’s the aim, that’s where I want to try and get to’

Wayne Rooney has previously said he still aims to become the manager of Manchester United one day, as he prepares to continued his career in the world of television punditry.

On Monday, TNT Sports announced Rooney would be a pundit for their coverage of Manchester United vs Everton on Saturday.

This comes after he appeared as a pundit on the BBC’s coverage of Nottingham Forest vs United in the FA Cup fifth round last week.

The punditry roles have been Rooney’s first jobs since he was sacked by Birmingham City after less than three months in the role.

The United legend had managerial spells at Derby and MLS side D.C. United before this.

Whilst sitting alongside Jermaine Jenas in the studio for FA Cup clash, host Gary Lineker asked what sort of jobs Rooney would “look for next,” adding: “Manchester United?”

Laughing, he responded: “Well of course that’s the aim! That’s where you want to get to.”

But he also revealed he would love to manager another of his former sides, Everton.

Rooney continued: “Obviously, United, Everton, all these big big jobs you want to try and do.”

The 38-year-old started his playing career at Everton and became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history when he scored a last minute winner against Arsenal five days before his 17th birthday.

After two seasons at the Toffees, he joined United and went on to achieve legendary status at the club. Over a 13-year spell at Old Trafford, Rooney made 559 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 253 goals and becoming the club’s all time top goalscorer.

After a return to Everton and brief spells at Derby and in the MLS, Rooney entered the world of management.

This included spells in charge of Derby and MLS side D.C. United, before the calamitous spell at Birmingham.

As one of the biggest names in British football, it’s no surprise broadcasters are keen to get Rooney involved in their coverage, so don’t rule out the possibility of Rooney appearing on more football shows such as Match of the Day in the coming weeks or months.

