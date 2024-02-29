Manchester City vs Manchester United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

The Manchester derby kicks off at 3:30 pm on Sunday.

Manchester City host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s side come into the game needing to pick up a win to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Man City, meanwhile, need to keep pace with Liverpool and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

Man City vs Man United: What is the form of the two teams?

Pep Guardiola’s team enter the fixture in excellent form.

Man City have won five of their last six games in the Premier League.

The champions are starting to hit their stride following the return from injury of Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne.

Phil Foden has also been in excellent form for City, with four goals and an assist since the turn of the year.

Man United, meanwhile, are just behind Man City in the Premier League form table, with four wins in their last six games. Ten Hag’s team, however, lost their last outing in the league – a 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham.

Man United are also eight points behind Aston Villa in fourth place and face a fight to finish in the Champions League spots.

Man City have the upper hand in this fixture over the last few years. Guardiola’s team have won six of the last 10 Manchester derbies, including the same fixture last season in October 2022.

The Treble-winners beat United 6-3 that day, with Foden and Haaland both scoring hat-tricks.

Man City vs Man United: What time is kick-off?

City versus United will kick-off at 3:30 pm on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

The game will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD.

Man City vs Man United: How can I watch the match live?