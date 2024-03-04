Search icon

04th Mar 2024

Wayne Rooney lands new job weeks after Birmingham sacking

Charlie Herbert

Wayne Rooney has landed himself a new job as a football pundit for TNT Sports.

This comes after he appeared as a pundit on the BBC’s coverage of Nottingham Forest vs United in the FA Cup fifth round last week.

Rooney is now set to be a part of TNT’s coverage of the clash between two of his former sides, Man United and Everton, on Saturday.

The Mirror reports that Rooney will appear alongside his former United team-mate Rio Ferdinand and Joleon Lescott pitch side to give his verdict on the Premier League early kick off.

The 38-year-old started his playing career at Everton and became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history when he scored a last minute winner against Arsenal five days before his 17th birthday.

After two seasons at the Toffees, he joined United and went on to achieve legendary status at the club. Over a 13-year spell at Old Trafford, Rooney made 559 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 253 goals and becoming the club’s all time top goalscorer.

After a return to Everton and brief spells at Derby and in the MLS, Rooney entered the world of management.

This included spells in charge of Derby and MLS side D.C. United.

Most recently he was appointed as manager of Birmingham City, however he was sacked from the role after less than three months.

His punditry appearances are the first work Rooney has done since his spell at Birmingham.

But he is said to already a wanted man by broadcasters as one of the biggest names in British football, so don’t rule out the possibility of Rooney appearing on shows such as Match of the Day in the coming weeks or months.

