20th Dec 2023

Anything over 42 would be a great score in this tricky Wayne Rooney quiz

Patrick McCarry

Wayne Rooney

The man rubbed shoulders with some of the very best ballers of the 21st century.

On this winding down week [we won’t tell if you don’t!], we have a tricky Wayne Rooney quiz that will require your FULL attention.

We are looking for 50 correct answers about Wazza’s teammates, from over the years.

Don’t let one wrong answer knock you off your stride. Anything over 35 is good. 42 or over is a class score.

50QQ - Rooney Teammates I got %%score%% of %%total%% right

