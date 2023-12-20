Anything over 42 would be a great score in this tricky Wayne Rooney quiz

The man rubbed shoulders with some of the very best ballers of the 21st century.

On this winding down week [we won’t tell if you don’t!], we have a tricky Wayne Rooney quiz that will require your FULL attention.

We are looking for 50 correct answers about Wazza’s teammates, from over the years.

Don’t let one wrong answer knock you off your stride. Anything over 35 is good. 42 or over is a class score.

Cristiano Ronaldo Yes No Correct! Wrong! Carlos Tevez Yes No Correct! Wrong! Steven Gerrard Yes No Correct! Wrong! Juan Sebastian Veron Yes No Correct! Wrong! Ronaldinho Yes No Correct! Wrong! David Beckham Yes No Correct! Wrong! Mesut Ozil Yes No Correct! Wrong! Zlatan Ibrahimovic Yes No Correct! Wrong! Ryan Giggs Yes No Correct! Wrong! Lionel Messi Yes No Correct! Wrong! Frank Lampard Yes No Correct! Wrong! Robin van Persie Yes No Correct! Wrong! Jaap Stam Yes No Correct! Wrong! Alexis Sanchez Yes No Correct! Wrong! Paul Scholes Yes No Correct! Wrong! Fabien Barthez Yes No Correct! Wrong! Andres Iniesta Yes No Correct! Wrong! Angel Di Maria Yes No Correct! Wrong! Nemanja Vidic Yes No Correct! Wrong! Gerard Pique Yes No Correct! Wrong! Sergio Ramos Yes No Correct! Wrong! Jamie Vardy Yes No Correct! Wrong! Nemanja Matic Yes No Correct! Wrong! Juan Mata Yes No Correct! Wrong! Alan Smith Yes No Correct! Wrong! Danny Drinkwater Yes No Correct! Wrong! Fred Yes No Correct! Wrong! Jesper Blomqvist Yes No Correct! Wrong! Bastian Schweinsteiger Yes No Correct! Wrong! Laurent Blanc Yes No Correct! Wrong! Kleberson Yes No Correct! Wrong! Teddy Sheringham Yes No Correct! Wrong! Kevin Campbell Yes No Correct! Wrong! Victor Valdes Yes No Correct! Wrong! Romelu Lukaku Yes No Correct! Wrong! Diego Forlan Yes No Correct! Wrong! Henrik Larsson Yes No Correct! Wrong! Thomas Gravesen Yes No Correct! Wrong! Anders Lindegaard Yes No Correct! Wrong! Micah Richards Yes No Correct! Wrong! Duncan Ferguson Yes No Correct! Wrong! Ruud van Nistelrooy Yes No Correct! Wrong! Darius Vassell Yes No Correct! Wrong! Harry Maguire Yes No Correct! Wrong! Richard Keogh Yes No Correct! Wrong! Paul Gascoigne Yes No Correct! Wrong! Tomasz Radzinski Yes No Correct! Wrong! Dwight Yorke Yes No Correct! Wrong! Nikola Vlasic Yes No Correct! Wrong! Freddy Adu Yes No Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> 50QQ - Rooney Teammates I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

