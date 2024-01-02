Search icon

Football

02nd Jan 2024

Wayne Rooney sacked by Birmingham City

Callum Boyle

What a disaster

Wayne Rooney has been sacked by Birmingham City after just 15 games in charge.

The Mirror have claimed that the West Midlands club have decided to part ways with the Manchester United legend following their 3-0 defeat to Leeds United on New Years’ Day.

He leaves the club with just a 13 per cent win ratio and 20th in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone having joined the Blues when they were sixth.

Rooney was brought into the club at the start of October to replace John Eustace despite his strong start to the season.

At the time of his arrival, chief executive Garry Cook claimed Rooney would bring “no fear football” to St Andrews.

He said: “Wayne’s role here is to be a leader, to drive a successful, ambitious and winning mentality.” This is another milestone for Birmingham City. With it comes great expectation.”

The 38-year-old was only able to win two of his games in charge, with the Championship side losing nine of their last 15 games in all competitions.

Following his sacking, Rooney released a statement in which he confirmed he planned to take some time away from football.

He said: “I would like to thank Tom Wagner, Tom Brady and Garry Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City FC and the support they all gave me during my short period with the club.

“Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

“Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16. Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.

“Finally, I wish Birmingham City FC and its owners my best wishes in the pursuit of their ambitions.”

England Under-21s head coach Lee Carsley is one of the names under consideration as well as a possible return for Gary Rowett – however that could be on a more temporary basis.

Neil Warnock could also be targeted and there may even be chance that Birmingham admit they were wrong and turn to Eustace once again but the latter seems extremely unlikely.

Birmingham City,Football,Sport,Wayne Rooney

