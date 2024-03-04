Search icon

Football

04th Mar 2024

Roy Keane throws Ten Hag future into question and pinpoints biggest issue

Charlie Herbert

Roy Keane throws Ten Hag future into question and pinpoints biggest issue

‘There are huge question marks for the manager’

Roy Keane cast doubt on Erik ten Hag’s future as Manchester United manager following their derby day defeat to Manchester City.

Marcus Rashford had put the Red Devils ahead early on in the game with a stunning effort, and the men in red went into the break 1-0 up.

But City showed their class in the second-half as Phil Foden took centre stage. The City academy graduate scored a brilliant goal from 20 yards out on 56 minutes, before putting his side ahead with 10 minutes to go.

And Erling Haaland secured the three points for the Citizens with a stoppage time goal.

Erik ten Hag‘s team had been impressive in the first half, but were eventually worn down by the reigning Premier League champions, and only managed two shots in the entire game.

Speaking after the full time whistle in the Sky Sports studio, Keane admitted the defeat will increase the pressure on Ten Hag, even if City were “brilliant.”

He said: “There is no hiding place and United will have to take their medicine, but there are huge question marks for this team and, unfortunately, for the manager.

“I don’t want to be too hard on United because I thought Man City were brilliant and showed why they are champions.

“It leaves that question mark over where this United team are going. In the last 25 minutes they couldn’t get anywhere near City, who toyed with them.

“It was men vs boys in the end and they were just hanging in there. Towards the end, you’re thinking it could be four or five.

“That is 11 league losses now for United but with City, they find out all your shortcomings. There is no hiding place and they wore and wore them down.

“The stats at the end of the game showed you how dominant this Man City side were. Even the likes of Haaland and De Bruyne weren’t at their best but you have people like Foden who step up.

“He is an amazing, brilliant player but it still leaves question marks over United.”

The Irishman said the main issue United have is that they rely on moments of magic from individuals to get them over the line in games, instead of impressive performances as a team unit.

United’s goal came from a stunning Rashford strike from 25-yards out – which ended up being their only shot on target in the game.

The defeat leaves United sixth in the table, six points behind Spurs in fifth and 11 points behind Aston Villa in fourth.

It remains to be seen whether fifth place in the league will be enough for Champions League football next season. But with Ten Hag coming to the end of his second full season at Old Trafford, Keane said the Dutchman needs to start consistently getting results.

He said: “The problem is that this team is still all about moments. When you’ve invested all that money and the quality they have, you need a bit more than that.

“It’s more the games we’ve seen over the last few months where they’ve lacked that consistency of performance.

“United have just been digging out results but eventually that catches up with you. The bigger picture is that you need more.”

Related links:

Man United players accused of ‘stealing a living’ following derby day collapse

Cody Gakpo reveals he rejected Man United after speaking to Erik ten Hag

Marcus Rashford expresses regret over “reckless tackle” on Liverpool star

Topics:

Erik Ten Hag,Manchester Derby,Manchester United,Roy Keane

RELATED ARTICLES

Man United players accused of ‘stealing a living’ following derby day collapse

Manchester City

Man United players accused of ‘stealing a living’ following derby day collapse

By Charlie Herbert

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

Football

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

By Robert Redmond

Casemiro calls on teammates to ‘give everything’ ahead of Manchester derby

Casemiro

Casemiro calls on teammates to ‘give everything’ ahead of Manchester derby

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Wayne Rooney lands new job weeks after Birmingham sacking

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney lands new job weeks after Birmingham sacking

By Charlie Herbert

Kevin De Bruyne could break incredible Lionel Messi record in Manchester derby

Football

Kevin De Bruyne could break incredible Lionel Messi record in Manchester derby

By Ryan Price

Cody Gakpo reveals he rejected Man United after speaking to Erik ten Hag

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo reveals he rejected Man United after speaking to Erik ten Hag

By Ryan Price

Erik ten Hag tells Fulham to apologise for TikTok video

Bruno Fernandes

Erik ten Hag tells Fulham to apologise for TikTok video

By Charlie Herbert

‘Heartbroken’ Paul Pogba releases statement after potentially career-ending ban

‘Heartbroken’ Paul Pogba releases statement after potentially career-ending ban

By Patrick McCarry

Gary Neville on the Erik ten Hag comment that made his ‘heart sink a little’

Erik Ten Hag

Gary Neville on the Erik ten Hag comment that made his ‘heart sink a little’

By Lee Costello

Wayne Rooney lands new job weeks after Birmingham sacking

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney lands new job weeks after Birmingham sacking

By Charlie Herbert

Martin Lewis warns people to stock up on household necessity ahead of price increase

Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis warns people to stock up on household necessity ahead of price increase

By Nina McLaughlin

McDonald’s menu update sees return of fan favourite from next week

Food

McDonald’s menu update sees return of fan favourite from next week

By JOE

Kate Middleton kept surgery details private to ‘protect her children’

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton kept surgery details private to ‘protect her children’

By Kat O'Connor

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Shaggy in new Scooby-Doo project

matthew lillard

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Shaggy in new Scooby-Doo project

By Charlie Herbert

Restaurant has best response to customer’s moan about being charged £8 for fish and chips

Fish and Chips

Restaurant has best response to customer’s moan about being charged £8 for fish and chips

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Hadrian’s Wall is a symbol of ‘queer history’, English Heritage says

English heritage

Hadrian’s Wall is a symbol of ‘queer history’, English Heritage says

By JOE

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

Jeremy Clarkson

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

By JOE

Disney considering bringing back Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Disney

Disney considering bringing back Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

By Charlie Herbert

Singer leaves litter boxes in venue toilets for people who identify as animals

News

Singer leaves litter boxes in venue toilets for people who identify as animals

By Ryan Price

Spectacular ‘underwater waterfall’ in Indian Ocean baffles internet

Beautiful

Spectacular ‘underwater waterfall’ in Indian Ocean baffles internet

By Ryan Price

Guinea pig found abandoned at London Underground station with heartbreaking note

Animals

Guinea pig found abandoned at London Underground station with heartbreaking note

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories