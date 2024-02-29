Search icon

Football

29th Feb 2024

Morgan Gibbs-White deletes Instagram post following FA Cup defeat to Man United

Charlie Herbert

He questioned the referee’s decision

Morgan Gibbs-White has deleted an Instagram post he shared following Nottingham Forest’s defeat to Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

A later Casemiro header saw the Red Devils progress to the quarter finals with a 1-0 win over the East Midlands outfit on Wednesday night.

The Brazilian midfielder stooped to head in Bruno Fernandes’s 89th minute free kick, with the goal eventually standing after a lengthy VAR check.

The VAR intervened on the goal because Raphael Varane was in an offside position when the ball came into the box. However, the officials decided the United defender had not interfered with play so the goal stood.

But Forest midfielder Gibbs-White couldn’t help but notice similarities between United’s goal and Liverpool’s goal which was disallowed during the Carabao Cup final at the weekend.

Liverpool’s goal was ruled out because Waturo Endo was stood in a offside position and was deemed to have interfered with play by blocking Levi Colwill even though he didn’t touch the ball.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Gibbs-White simply shared a screenshot of the two incidents, with a red circle around each of the ‘offside’ players.

The Forest player shared the post to his Instagram stories (Instagram/morgangibbswhite)

Casemiro did appear to at least partially block Forest defender Felipe, but the officials decided this was not enough for him to be involved in the play.

Man United laboured to the 1-0 win at the City Ground, setting up a huge tie with arch rivals Liverpool in the quarter finals.

Erik ten Hag’s side are next in action against their cross-city rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

