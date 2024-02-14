Wayne Rooney in talks over boxing fight

Rooney could be fighting before Tyson Fury

Wayne Rooney is reportedly considering stepping into the boxing ring.

According to the Daily Mirror, Rooney has had conversations with Misfits Boxing about competing in one of their future events.

Misfits Boxing, who features the likes of KSI and Jake Paul among their ranks, is run by promoter Kalle Sauerland.

The Boxing promotion company do not compete under the rules of the British Boxing Board of Control which means any potential bout would not be classed as a professional fight.

Rooney previously held talks over boxing fight

It’s not the first time Rooney has been linked with swapping the boots for gloves and revealed back in December 2022 that he had spoken to KSI about facing off against each other.

Having grown up a huge boxing fan, it looks like something that the former England international has always wanted to do and the prospect of fighting on a Misfits card could be his most realistic option.

Rooney is out of work since being sacked by Birmingham City after winning just two of his 15 games in charge.

He is currently weighing up his options about a return to management and the report adds that the 38-year-old hasn’t agreed a deal with Misfits, with discussions still in an early stage.

Related links: