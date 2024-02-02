Search icon

02nd Feb 2024

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk postponed after Brit suffers ‘freak cut’

Charlie Herbert

Fury has said he is ‘absolutely devastated’

The scheduled heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been postponed after the British boxer suffered a ‘freak cut’ in training.

The pair had been due to face off in Saudi Arabia on February 17 in a bout to crown the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

But Fury was cut during a spar session at his training camp on Friday, with the injury needing “urgent medical attention” and “significant stitching.”

In a statement, the 35-year-old said he was “absolutely devastated” to have to postpone the fight.

He continued: “I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed.

“I can only apologise to everyone affected including my own team, Team Usyk, the undercard fighters, partner, and fans as well as our hosts and my friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Fury is the WBC champion with Ukraine’s Usyk, 36, holding the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

