Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk postponed after Brit suffers ‘freak cut’

Fury has said he is ‘absolutely devastated’

The scheduled heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been postponed after the British boxer suffered a ‘freak cut’ in training.

The pair had been due to face off in Saudi Arabia on February 17 in a bout to crown the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

But Fury was cut during a spar session at his training camp on Friday, with the injury needing “urgent medical attention” and “significant stitching.”

FURY VS USYK STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/z7nf4Q3N70 — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) February 2, 2024

In a statement, the 35-year-old said he was “absolutely devastated” to have to postpone the fight.

He continued: “I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed.

“I can only apologise to everyone affected including my own team, Team Usyk, the undercard fighters, partner, and fans as well as our hosts and my friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Fury is the WBC champion with Ukraine’s Usyk, 36, holding the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

Related links:

New UFC signing Kayla Harrison says she would ‘mess up’ Israel Adesanya

Tommy Fury hospitalised over ‘extreme pain’ that left him unable to fight with right hand

Fighter dubbed ‘toughest white guy on the planet’ by Mike Tyson calls out John Fury